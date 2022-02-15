10 Things You Didn’t Know about Catherine Siachoque

Catherine Siachoque is one of the most famous Colombian actresses in the world. She’s well-known for her many roles in the telenovela industry, and she’s made an entire career for herself over the years playing villains on these shows. She is the kind of actress most people don’t know much about – and many aren’t even sure they like her because she is so often playing the role of someone who does all the horrible things to all the people – but we have to share that she is lovely. She’s the kind of actress who plays bad so well, yet she’s nothing like the people she plays on television.
1. She is in her 50s
You wouldn’t believe it if you didn’t know it, but she is actually in her 50s. She certainly does not look like a woman in her 50s, and good for her. She was born on January 21, 1972, and she looks amazing. She was born and raised in Bogota, Colombia.
2. She is Married
Sorry, gentlemen, she is not available. She is a very married woman who has been with her husband since 1996. They wed three years into their relationship in 1999, and they’ve been happily married for well over 20 years. His name is Miguel Varoni, and he is also an actor.
3. She Has a Famous Mother-in-Law
When she married her husband, she also took on a very famous mother-in-law. Her MIL is very well liked by most everyone in the business. Her name is Teresa Gutierrez. She made a huge name for herself as an actress over the course of her long career. Sadly, she died in 2010.
4. She is in College
In 2021, she chose to go ahead and make some major decisions and some big changes in her life. She decided to go back to school. She enrolled in courses at the University of Miami so she could further her education. She decided that she wanted to do this for herself, and good for her for making choices like that in her life.
5. She Recognizes Acting is Fleeting
Despite the fact that she’s been in the business for such a long time and in such a successful manner, this lovely actress does recognize that acting is not something that is always the same. It’s ebbing and flowing on a daily basis, and you never know if you’re going to have a job tomorrow. Recognizing this is a big deal, and it’s one many don’t notice.
6. She Lost Her Brother
Her own brother died in 2019, and it was a horrible time for her. Aside from the devastation one feels when losing a family member, she was very close to her brother. They spent a lot of time together, and he was more than just a brother to her. He was a closer friend and confidante to her, and he was the person she was discussing going to school with. She was heartbroken at his death, and going back to school was something she thought might honor him and their dreams of going back together.
7. She likes to Stay Busy
Something she’s realized in her life is that keeping herself busy does not allow her time to dwell on things that don’t bring joy or happiness to her life. By going back to school, for example, she was able to keep herself busy enough that focusing on the sadness of her brother’s death was not something she had time for every single moment of the day. This has helped her.
8. She is Motivated by Fear
When she is faced with something that scares her, it motivates her to do her best. It’s a wonderful way to overcome fear and to look it right in the eye. This is a lesson she could teach her to many fans. Facing your fears is only going to make you stronger.
9. She Quit Med School
When she went to college the first time as a young adult, she was studying medicine. However, she was hopeful she could break into the acting business. Studying medicine doesn’t exactly leave one with much free time, however, so she asked her parents if she could take two years from school to try her hand at acting. The agreement was that if she did not make it, she’d return to school. She made it.
10. Her Classmates Don’t Recognize Her
Something she finds humorous about being back in school is that her young classmates have no idea who she is. The only ones who do recognize her only do so because their mothers are fans of her work She believes that she would be recognized more often if she were at a parent’s meeting for the students.