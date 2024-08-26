Brandon DiCamillo: Revisiting His Career Highlights

A former member of the CKY crew, Brandon DiCamillo made a name for himself in show business as an actor, television personality, stunt performer, and filmmaker. DiCamillo rose to fame through his exploits with longtime collaborator Bam Margera. Perhaps best known for his appearances in several CKY video series, DiCamillo performed viral prank calls and freestyle raps with Margera and other crew members.
His early career also featured appearances in reality television comedy series such as Jackass, Viva La Bam, and Bam’s Unholy Union series. Brandon DiCamillo also released some compilation albums with CKY and Gnarkill. He founded the band The DiCamillo Sisters whose songs are featured in episodes of Viva La Bam and CKY videos. While he gained prominence with his outstanding comedic and musical talent, DiCamillo dropped out of the radar after marrying his longtime girlfriend. Find out what he has been up to.
Brandon DiCamillo Made His Film Debut In 1998
Before his foray into the entertainment industry, Brandon Dicamillo worked at the Neiman Marcus department store. He made his acting debut as himself in the 1998 direct-to-video film Toy Machine: Jump Off A Building. In 1999, he co-wrote the CKY video series Landspeed: CKY alongside Margera. Subsequently, Dicamillo gained fame as a member of the CKY crew, writing and directing viral video series such as CKY2K (2000), CKY 3 (2001), and CKY4: The Latest & Greatest (2002).
In 2003, Brandon DiCamillo played various roles in Margera’s Haggard: The Movie and doubled as a writer and art director. He co-wrote and made guest appearances on Jackass Number Two (2006) and Jackass 2.5 (2007). He performed stunts in Brett Simon‘s 2008 neo-noir comedy, Assassination of a High School President, starring Bruce Willis, Reese Thompson, and Emily Meade. He also appeared as an audience member in the 2008 sports film The Wrestler and starred in Chris Raab‘s short film Hotdog Casserole the same year.
In 2009, Brandon DiCamillo played various roles in Margera’s Minghags and was seen in archived footage of Jackass: The Lost Tapes. He played Lord Weasel Titties in The Vampires of Zanzibar (2010) and served as director, writer, and editor in Cattle Bag (2012). DiCamillo’s last film role is as Darren in Borrowed Happiness (2014). However, he was seen in the 2022 archived footage of Jackass Forever.
Jackass Launched His Television Career In 2000
For his television career, Brandon DiCamillo began by appearing in 25 episodes of Jackass and doubled as a writer in the American reality comedy TV show. From 2003 to 2006, DiCamillo was seen in Margera’s reality television show Viva La Bam after which he co-created and starred in Blastazoid. He appeared in eight episodes of Bam’s Unholy Union in 2007.
In 2008, DiCamillo was seen in the archived footage of Jackassworld.com: 24 Hour Takeover and provided his voice for the TV short Bamimation which he also co-created and executive produced. DiCamillo has not been active in his television career since then but was seen in archived footage of CKY: The Greatest Hits (2014) and Epicly Later’d: Bam Margera.
Music and Other Career Exploits
Brandon DiCamillo has credits in a few musical offerings, including Volume 2, the 1999 compilation album by the CKY rock band. From 2002 to 2008, DiCamillo worked with the parody band Gnarkill as the vocalist and comedic voice talent. He released four prank call collections in 2010 under the moniker Gnarkall and two music albums in 2012, including Brandon Dicamillo, Pizza Pasta Pizzelle 2.
DiCamillo has also appeared in music videos for artists and bands such as Clutch‘s The Mob Goes Wild. (2004). He is a video game aficionado known for his achievements in the arcade video game Mortal Kombat. He achieved a world record in the game in September 2008 during an event held at Challenge Arcade in Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, where he posted a final score of 10,226,500.
What Happened To Brandon DiCamillo?
Brandon DiCamillo has been missing from the media radar for some years and it seems very intentional. The talented entertainer has always expressed dislike for Hollywood and chose to stay away from the public eye after his marriage to longtime girlfriend Bonnie MacNeill in October 2014. He also renounced his affiliation with the CKY crew. As such, his priority shifted to his wife and their two children.
After working on Viva La Bam in 2006, Margera and Brandon DiCamillo drifted apart but later worked on Bam's Unholy Union and Minghags. Since then, the longtime collaborators have not reconnected. DiCamillo emerged in 2017 to collaborate with Tom Barbalet on the Attic Aficionados podcast. Steve-O also revealed that DiCamillo reached out to him in 2023, indicating his renewed interest in the entertainment industry.
