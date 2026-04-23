Top 5 Joshua Jackson TV Shows Beyond Fringe

Fair enough, when fans think of Joshua Jackson, chances are his iconic role as Peter Bishop on Fringe immediately takes center stage. Jackson’s performance in the Fox science fiction series from 2008 to 2013 was unforgettable, but his career on the small screen has since evolved, encompassing a wide range of genres. Although Fringe left a lasting impact on his television profile, Jackson’s breakout role came earlier as Pacey Witter on the teen drama classic Dawson’s Creek and as Charlie Conway in the Mighty Ducks film series.
Subsequently, Joshua Jackson proved his mettle by showcasing his versatility, playing diverse characters across genres. He has long become a familiar face on television, captivating audiences on shows such as The Affair, Dr. Death, and Doctor Odyssey. Jackson’s impressive portfolio of roles is a gift that keeps giving, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Keep reading to explore the TV shows that prove Joshua Jackson is way more than just one iconic role.
1. Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003)
Before Fringe, Dawson’s Creek introduced Joshua Jackson to television audiences as Pacey Witter. Created by Kevin Williamson, the WB network show revolves around a group of close friends as they navigate their lives through high school and college. Dawson’s Creek also starred James Van Der Beek in the titular role, Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley, and Katie Holmes as Joey Potter.
Joshua Jackson’s performance as Pacey remains one of the most critically acclaimed parts of the series. He flawlessly balanced sharp wit, sarcasm, humor, vulnerability, and rebellious friendship to create a compelling narrative about his character that helped him evolve into a central figure. This didn’t just distinguish him as one to watch among the ensemble cast; it also made him a fan favorite. He won two Teen Choice Awards in the Choice TV Actor category for his performance. The role also earned him a massive fan base that still holds.
2. The Affair (2014–2018)
Joshua Jackson played one of the primary characters on The Affair while still basking in the glory of his Fringe success. The Golden Globe Award-winning Showtime television series explores the emotional challenges surrounding extramarital relationships and the possible aftermath. Jackson’s Cole Lockhart is caught in the web of the extramarital relationship between Noah Solloway (Dominic West) and his wife Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson). Jackson was part of the main cast for four seasons out of five.
Although Cole is not the central figure, Jackson’s charm and authenticity in depicting his troubled character resonated with audiences. His performance captured the pain of losing a child and the struggle to rebuild a dying marriage. Between Cole’s grief and the struggle to save his marriage, Jackson brought quiet intensity and vulnerability to the role, shifting between vulnerability and anger to capture the character’s complex emotions. In all, Jackson’s portrayal of Cole aptly earned him praise as one of the series’ most compelling figures.
3. Dr. Death (2021)
Joshua Jackson’s performance as the central figure in the first season of Dr. Death is one of the most chilling and transformative moments of his career. Playing real-life convicted neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch in this true-crime anthology television series showcased a different side of Joshua Jackson, highlighting his versatility and charisma. The plot tells the story of a former American neurosurgeon’s gross medical misconduct that left many patients permanently disabled.
Nicknamed Dr. Death, Dr. Christopher Duntsch was accused of maiming 31 patients and causing two deaths in less than two years, which led to his conviction and life imprisonment. Playing such a delicate role demanded intensity and precision, and Jackson delivered a performance that was both haunting and unforgettable. Indeed, portraying complex, real-life figures on the screen is no small feat. As such, Jackson cemented his reputation as a television icon with this performance.
4. Fatal Attraction (2023)
When a passionate affair turns to obsession, things take a volatile and dangerous turn for the married man involved. Joshua Jackson led the cast of Fatal Attraction as Dan Gallagher alongside Lizzy Caplan, who played his love interest, Alex Forrest. Inspired by the 1987 thriller film of the same name, this erotic psychological television series chronicles a passionate affair gone awry, and Jackson’s performance took audiences along as Dan spirals deep into the mess his infidelity created.
5. Doctor Odyssey (2024-2025)
Aboard a luxury cruise liner, Dr. Max Bankman, portrayed by Joshua Jackson, and his team navigate unique medical cases amid personal challenges. Set at sea, Doctor Odyssey explores a new world of complexity in the medical drama genre. Jackson’s performance as a brilliant yet deeply conflicted doctor balances personal struggles with responsibility. The series thrives on his character’s choices, proving he can be intense and vulnerable, depending on the situation’s demands.
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