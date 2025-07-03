ABC Axes ‘Doctor Odyssey’ After Single Season

Ryan Murphy’s cruise ship medical drama, Doctor Odyssey, has been cancelled by ABC after only its first season. Sources reveal that the show will not be renewed for a second season mainly due to the fact that the cast options are expiring and are not being picked up.
The series which stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson tells the story of an unconventional physician aboard a deep-space medical ship. As The Guardian describes, it is “this bonkers show about on-board doctors who have to fix penile fractures and outbreaks of venereal disease is hilariously bad – and yet somehow, Joshua Jackson pulls it off.” The medical series amassed 13.6 million cross-platform viewers for the premiere in its first week. It rapidly gained a devoted fanbase and picked up momentum on both streaming platforms and social media.
As per Deadline, Craig Erwich, President of the Disney Television Group already mentioned in May, that Doctor Odyssey was not on their schedule. The final choice regarding the show’s continuation was placed in Murphy’s hands, leaving the possibility open for him to return to the series down the line should he come up with a compelling concept. “Ryan’s really busy. He’s doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversation with him,” Erwich stated.
Past Lawsuit Alleges Misconduct On ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Set
ABC’s cancellation of Doctor Odyssey is coming after a previous lawsuit filed by three former members of the props department of the show. The lawsuit filed alleged sexual harassment on the set and wrongful termination after they complained about it.
Caroline Mack, Alicia Haverland and Ava Steinbrenner sued Disney and 20th Television on May 30, 2025. Their suit, per Deadline, stated that the plaintiffs were subject to an unchecked campaign of sexual harassment for months by Tyler Patton, who was hired by Disney as Assistant Prop Master. The behaviour cited in the suit included “sexual jokes, innuendos, comments, sexual gestures and images, and unwanted touching.”
On reporting to senior production members, it was alleged that Tammie Patton, Prop Master and wife to Tyler Patton, retaliated by forcing the plaintiffs to perform demeaning tasks and even threatened their jobs. Their claim for wrongful termination stemmed from the fact that in a bid to handle the situation, the defendants fired not only Tyler Patton and his wife, but also all the members of the Prop Department who had accused the Pattons. The plaintiffs cited negligent hiring on Disney’s part as they claimed that Tyler Patton had been accused of similar behaviour on the set of the mid-2000s Fox medical drama series House. Neither Disney nor 20th Television have made any comments about the lawsuit.
Doctor Odyssey is available on Disney Plus.
|Doctor Odyssey
|Cast
|Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Ashleigh LaThrop, Sarah Ramos, John Ales
|Release Date
|March 12, 2025
|Stream On
|ABC / Hulu
|Directed by
|Paris Barclay (pilot), various directors
|Produced by
|Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paris Barclay, Joe Earley
|Based On
|Original concept by Ryan Murphy
|Plot Summary
|A high-stakes medical drama set aboard a luxury cruise ship where doctors balance personal turmoil and onboard emergencies.
|Musical Elements
|Original score composed for the series; not a music-driven show
|Current Status
|Canceled after one season; not renewed by ABC
