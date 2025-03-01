‘Doctor Odyssey’ and ‘9-1-1’ Set Upcoming Crossover Episode

9-1-1’s Angela Bassett’s character Athena Grant is all set to appear on Doctor Odyssey in an ABC crossover event on Thursday, March 20, 2025, marking yet another collision of worlds in the Ryan Murphy-created TV universe. Bassett’s 9-1-1 character, LAPD sergeant Athena Grant, will join Joshua Jackson’s Dr. Max Bankman in this special episode of Doctor Odyssey.
According to Variety’s February 20, 2025, exclusive, this crossover special will see Athena board The Odyssey during Casino Week, and the premise will traditionally follow a brand new storyline as Doctor Odyssey’s every episode already does. On a lighter note, 9-1-1 fans know that the last time Bassett’s character was on a cruise was during the ABC show’s seventh season. Athena’s honeymoon cruise with Bobby, played by Peter Krause, quickly went on to become a three-episode disaster, far from the relaxation that they had hoped for.
In this upcoming Doctor Odyssey episode, however, Athena will begin to suspect that two passengers are trying to get into the ship’s vault. Therefore, fans can expect to see Athena and Dr. Max Bankman teaming up to bring this drama under control. The official logline for the episode goes as follows:
“Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”
This Is The First Time Two Different Murphy Franchises Will Have a Crossover
Murphy is no stranger to a crossover event. However, this upcoming Doctor Odyssey episode is special in its own right, as it is the first time that characters from two different Murphy-created franchises will meet up in a crossover storyline.
Previously, every crossover event in the Murphy TV universe took place in the same franchise. For example, Murphy’s American Horror Story saw various characters in the horror anthology’s installments appear in other seasons. Basset’s own AHS character, Marie Laveau, originated in American Horror Story: Coven and then appeared years later in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. 9-1-1 has also already had a number of crossover story arcs throughout its eight seasons.
For instance, in 2021, the show’s characters left Los Angeles to land in Texas — and all to help out the ABC drama’s new spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. However, this new crossover take is definitely going to be something that fans from both franchises will look forward to — and it will possibly even generate an exchange of viewership traction from both ends.
9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey air on Thursdays on ABC, at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover special will air on March 20, 2025. Both the shows are available to stream on Hulu.
|Doctor Odyssey
|Cast
|Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, Don Johnson
|Release Date
|September 26, 2024
|Stream On
|ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu
|Directed by
|Paris Barclay, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray
|Produced by
|Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television
|Based On
|Original concept by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken
|Plot Summary
|A medical drama following Dr. Max Bankman and his team aboard a luxury cruise ship, navigating high-stakes crises far from shore.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Julia Newman
|Current Status
|Season 1 airing; crossover episode with 9-1-1 scheduled for March 20, 2025
