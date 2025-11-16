Hey Pandas, Can You Guess A Song From The Lyrics Only? (Closed)

Post the lyrics of a song and let other Pandas guess which song you had in mind. Are they correct, or are they wrong?
#1
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
#2
“A devil made from heaven, sent from above
Looks like Henry’s got a little date, let’s have some fun “
#3
“I could show you love.
In a tidal wave of mystery…”
#4
Am I original?, yeah, am I the only one? Yeah am I sexual, yeah am I every thing you need you better rock your body right!
#5
Honey I love you, That’s all she wrote
#6
” While you sleep in earthly delight, someone’s flesh is rotting tonight…”
#7
“I am a little bit of loneliness, a little bit of disregard
Handful of complaints but I can’t help the fact
That everyone can see these scars”
#8
apple bottom jeans (jeans)
Boots with the fur (with the fur)
The whole club was looking at her
She hit the floor (she hit the floor)
Next thing you know
Shawty got low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
#9
“Lets! Go! It’s! Showtime!!!” (bet no one gets this one!)
#10
When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a marching band.
( sry for nostalgic tears:) )
#11
Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray
South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio
Joe McCarthy, Richard Nixon, Studebaker, television
North Korea, South Korea, Marilyn Monroe
#12
‘Scuse me but can I be you for a while?
My dog won’t bite if you sit real still.
#13
We’ve got to hold on to what we’ve got
It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not
We’ve got each other and that’s a lot for love
We’ll give it a shot
;)
#14
“So keep your business clean;
Momy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot.”
#15
I love the smell of gasoline
I light the match to taste the heat
#16
“So there was only one thing that I could do
Was ding a ding dang my dang a long ling long”
#17
“I keep losing my socks, where the hell did they go?”
#18
“Her perfume smells like burning leaves
Every day is Halloween “
#19
I’ve come to know the cold
I think of it as home
When there ain’t enough of me
To go around
I’d rather be left alone.
But if I call you out of habit
I’m out of love and I gotta have it
Would you give it to me
If I fit your needs
Like when we both knew we had it?
#20
“When did I become so numb?
When did I lose myself?
All the words that leave my tongue
Feel like they came from someone else”
#21
“I think that he likes to see the pain in my eyes
He knows that I’m lovesick
He kissed me and promised I will be alright
We both know that’s b******t
The longer I’m with him the less I’m alive”
#22
“I was 21 years when I wrote this song, I’m 22 now but I won’t be for long”
#23
I just don’t wanna be the part of your life where you were a slave
“Moana, I wanna be you
Ariel, I wanna be you
So I could hang out with giant sassy drag queen squids”
#24
“I just found me a brand new box of matches yeah”
“And what he know you ain’t had time to learn
#25
I heard he got you a penthouse
On the west side
When will he learn
That your afraid of heights
#26
Heaven, everything is fine,
In heaven, everything is fine,
You’ve got your good things,
And I’ve got mine
#27
We signed a treaty with a king who’s head is now in a basket, would you like to take it out and ask it?
#28
My flesh will feed the demon
No trial, no case for reason
I’ve been chosen to pay with my life
Mad men define what mad is
Turning witches and saints to ashes
#29
The voice was taken from the mermaid, but what if she stole it in the first place?
#30
You take me even deeper
Than my feet could ever wander.
#31
When did all my friends become so loud?
We act like reality shows
Probably ’cause reality blows
When did all my friends become so loud?
We traded our boring lives
For MTV story lines
Why?
#32
My legs are dangling off the edge
The bottom of the bottle is my only friend
I think I’ll slit my wrist again, and I’m gone, gone, gone, gone
My legs are dangling off the edge
A stomach full of pills didn’t work again
I’ll put a bullet in my head, and I’m gone, gone, gone, gone
#33
“..cause even though he’s got social skills, doesn’t mean I can’t pay the bills.”
#34
Your former glories and all the stories
Dragged and washed with eager hands
#35
He will tear your city down oh lei oh lie oh lord
#36
One day when the tugging is done we’ll take our leave and go
#37
I meet you in the dark it was a Saturday night remember seeing you just dancing in the mid of the crowd there was something about you got stuck in my mind stuck in my mind
Bet no one will get this :3
#38
Don’t you wanna get a way from the same old part you gotta play cause i got what you need so come with me and take a ride
#39
She could feel the oceans fall and rise
She felt it’s raging glory
#40
“Don’t care if he’s guilty,
don’t care if he’s not,
he’s good and he’s bad
and he’s all that I’ve got”
#41
I can 100% guarantee nobody gets this.
“I’ll drown in tears I’ve cried,
you did this to me,
you did this to me,
I’ll drown in puddles, pools, lakes,
and I’ll drown in the oceans I’ve cried
cause of you …”
#42
Are we not men?
Yes we are men.
#43
“Do you ever get a little bit tired of life
Like you’re not really happy, but you don’t wanna die?”
#44
The driver checks the mirror seven minutes late
The crowded riders’ restlessness enunciates
The Guess Who sucked, the Jets were lousy anyway
The same route everyday
And in the turning lane
Someone’s stalled again
He’s talking to himself
And hears the price of gas repeat his phrase
#45
But my dreams they aren’t as empty
As my conscience seems to be
I have hours, only lonely
My love is vengeance
That’s never free
#46
I ponder of something great
My lungs with fill and then deflate
They fill with fire, exhale desire
I know it’s dire my time today.
I have these thoughts so often, I ought to replace that slot with what I once bought.
‘Cause somebody stole my car radio and now I just sit in silence.
#47
So I lied to my mom and dad
And i jumped the fence and ran
#48
Tell me can you see me now?
While you were busy lost in the crowd
I was busy making myself-elf
Into someone free from doubts
I was down and left on the shelf
I wanted a story to tell-el
#49
My baby’s got a gun my baby’s got a gun, I better run
#50
“The room is filled
With the fragrance of sage
She talks about peace
But is filled with pure rage…”
#51
i heard there was a secret cord, that david played
and it pleased the lord
#52
I wish you knew that you’re fantastic
I’ll be right here, whatever happens
When all’s said and done
You’ll always be the one that I keep coming back to
In a heartbeat, I’d choose you
Hope you know you’ll never dance alone
So, don’t you worry, don’t need to
In a hеartbeat, I’d choose you
Follow Us