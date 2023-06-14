Characters From Bridgerton Who Won’t Appear In Season 3

While the specific launch date for Bridgerton Season 3 is yet to be announced, it’s been verified that some characters won’t be returning. The series tells the story of each Bridgerton sibling in every season. The Netflix adaptation has slightly diverged from the original novels, introducing a romantic arc for Eloise with Theo Sharpe in the second season. It’ll be focusing on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the anticipated third season.
The phenomenal success of Bridgerton began with its inaugural season featuring the eldest Bridgerton daughter and the Duke of Hastings. The momentum continued into the second season, featuring Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Shonda Rhimes has embarked on a Bridgerton prequel concentrating on Queen Charlotte and King George, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Coupled with the upcoming third season, it’s shaping up to be a substantial year for the franchise. It welcomes a host of returning and fresh faces. Despite this, it’s noteworthy that certain characters won’t be part of the third season’s narrative.
Daphne Bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton, the main character of Bridgerton’s first season, fell in love with the Duke of Hastings. Yet, Daphne remained a part of the second season, but the storyline focused on Anthony. However, she still helped Anthony find love with Kate Sharma and introduced her first child with Simon to the Bridgerton family. Phoebe Dynevor played Daphne and became famous after the first season of Bridgerton. Further, she confirmed that she will not be in the third season. She told Screen Rant that she’s excited to watch the third season as a fan. However, she’s open to the possibility of coming back for the fourth season. Given that Daphne’s character will have a lesser role in the upcoming seasons, her decision seems reasonable.
Duke Simon Basset
Regé-Jean Page won’t be reprising his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings. Page’s absence also affects the development of Daphne’s character. However, the show’s unconventional structure suggests that Simon’s involvement would be limited anyway. By the conclusion of the first season, Simon’s character arc was fully fleshed out, leaving little room for his future evolution.
In the meantime, Page’s acting career continues to thrive. He has taken on roles in Netflix’s The Gray Man and is presently starring in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Despite speculations about Simon’s return, it has been confirmed that Simon will not be back in the third season of Bridgerton. Needless to say, there are fewer opportunities for exploring their storylines, both individually and as a couple.
Edwina Sharma
In a surprising twist, Edwina Sharma will not be reprising her role in Season 3. Initially journeying to secure her family’s financial stability, Edwina soon found herself in a whirlwind of unexpected emotions. Set to wed Anthony Bridgerton, she was oblivious to the budding feelings between him and her sister, Kate. Unfortunately, she found out on her wedding day.
Despite the initial shock, Edwina gracefully accepted the situation. As the diamond of the social season, Edwina found herself the center of Queen Charlotte’s attention. The queen hinted at an opportunity for Edwina to meet her nephew, a promising prince. Given these developments, further exploration of Edwina’s storyline seems unlikely. The actress behind the character, Charithra Chandran, confirmed in an interview with the Indian Express that she would not be returning for Season 3. She is currently filming for an upcoming movie, signaling a new phase in her career.
Which Other Characters Will Likely Not Return For Bridgerton Season 3?
There’s chatter that some beloved characters might not show up in the third season of Bridgerton. Among them is Theo Sharpe, Eloise Bridgerton’s working-class romantic partner. Since Theo is not in the original books, their love story might resurface much later.
Jack Featherington, who played a significant role in the second season by attempting to deceive the Ton, isn’t expected to return. Likewise, the return of Marina Thompson in the third season seems improbable. She was primarily involved in Colin’s love narrative, which came to a conclusion in her short appearance in the second season.
While she might be mentioned, she doesn’t play a significant role until the plot centers more on Eloise. All in all, Edmund Bridgerton, who appeared in Anthony’s flashbacks and significantly influenced his love conflicts in the second season, is not expected to be back. Anthony’s love struggles have been sorted out, making Edmund’s return to Bridgerton’s third season doubtful.