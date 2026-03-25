Remembering Demond Wilson: 4 Movies and TV Shows That Pay Homage to His Hollywood Legacy

Although he made a solid impact in Hollywood, Demond Wilson appeared in only a few acting roles throughout his career that spanned over five decades. Wilson would be widely remembered for his performance as Lamont Sanford on the groundbreaking sitcom Sanford and Son (1972–1977). He also had roles in the popular show The New Odd Couple and films like Me and the Kid. His stint on television helped propel African American representation in mainstream media, blending humor and humanity to create memorable moments. He also performed in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway stage productions.
Demond Wilson is not your regular entertainer, as his legacy reached beyond the shores of Hollywood. Born on October 13, 1946, in Valdosta, Georgia, Wilson grew up in New York and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was injured. Growing up as an altar boy, he considered becoming a Catholic priest, but later chose to serve God as an ordained minister in the Church of God in Christ. He dedicated his life to social advocacy, writing books that reflected his faith and personal growth. Wilson touched many lives, not just with his humanitarian efforts but also with the spectacular roles he played onscreen.
1. Sanford and Son (1972–1977)
The highest-rated NBC series at the time, Sanford and Son, inspired several more Black American sitcoms to grace the small screen. The classic was based on the British sitcom Steptoe and Son, which was also a hit. It follows a chauvinistic father, Fred G. Sanford (Redd Foxx), and his conscientious son, Lamont Sanford (Demond Wilson). The contrasting personalities of the father-son duo form the major plot of the show, highlighting their diverse ways of relating to people and their occasional patronage of get-rich-quick schemes.
Sanford and Son was popular for its racial humor and originated many iconic catchphrases. The hilarious relationship between the cantankerous Fred and his peacemaker son entertained audiences for six seasons until the show ended in 1977. Demond Wilson found fame on the set of Sanford and Son as one of the two leads and got more recognition when Foxx briefly left following a salary dispute. He brought humanity and humor to the show, leaving a cultural impact that would shape television for decades to come.
2. The New Odd Couple (1982–1983)
The New Odd Couple was ABC’s attempt to revamp the network’s The Odd Couple with black characters. Based on Neil Simon‘s 1965 play of the same title, the original series ran from 1970 to 1975 before The New Odd Couple premiered. This version focused primarily on the African-American cast led by Ron Glass as Felix Unger and Demond Wilson as Oscar Madison, college buddies with contrasting personalities. Felix was an uptight, neat-freak, while his friend Oscar was carefree and full of fun vibes. Demond Wilson’s portrayal of Oscar’s laid-back life brought a more relaxed energy to the show. His performance highlighted the humor, which revolves around the conflicting personalities of the pair. It also showcased the actor’s versatility beyond his role in Sanford and Son.
3. Baby… I’m Back! (1978)
Demond Wilson played the central role of Raymond Ellis in the short-lived CBS sitcom Baby… I’m Back! The plot followed Raymond, who disappeared for seven years, leaving his wife and two kids, to escape the debts he accumulated due to his gambling habits. He returned after realising he had been declared legally dead and his wife was about to remarry. Consequently, he has to prove that he’s still alive and attempt to win back his family.
Wilson flawlessly blended humor, chaos, and heartfelt moments as his character tries to reconnect with a family that had moved on without him. While the show was short-lived, Wilson’s charisma was undeniable as he did justice to another leading role in a sitcom right after Sanford and Son. Overall, the show received decent ratings for its portrayal of themes of abandonment and redemption, with Wilson’s depiction of a flawed man who’s willing to rebuild his life gaining critical acclaim.
4. Me and the Kid (1993)
In Me and the Kid, two criminals break into a home for some cash but end up kidnapping an eight-year-old boy for ransom. Wilson portrayed Agent Schamper, who is involved in tracking the lead characters after the kidnapping. While he didn’t play the lead in the crime comedy film, Me and the Kid stands out in Demond Wilson’s filmography for showcasing another side of him that didn’t get a chance to manifest on the sitcoms he’s known for. The role solidified his wide range and ability to adapt and shine through supporting roles.
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