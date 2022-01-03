Binging with Babish: Mayor’s Request from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

One really has to wonder what goes on in the mind, and the stomach, of those that can take on such dishes as the Mayor’s Request from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Turkey is fine, chocolate is fine, pizza is definitely fine, but all together, it sounds like a serious case of indigestion just wiating to happen. Luckily, Babish doesn’t desecrate an entire turkey for this episode, but he does manage to create something, intially, that looks kind of horrendous and possibly tastes rather foul, depending upon one’s taste buds of course. Some folks might find that this dish is actually quite nice, while others might be looking to spit the first bite in the bin without hesitation. Even Babish admits that it looks terrible and doesn’t taste that great, but what he does in the next version of the dish is kind of impressive since making a mole sauce is innovative and, as Babish states, it can be used in a number of ways and freezes well. Anytime someone starts using that many chilis however, some of us can’t help but wince just a bit before realizing that by cooking them in this manner, whatever spiciness there is will be tempered in a very pleasing way.
Chocolate, turkey, and pizza aren’t exactly suited to each other when asking a lot of people, but the truth is that there are a lot of people out there that enjoiy a lot of different things. How this works with each individual is kind of interesting to think about, even if the dishes they happen to like might make a person’s stomach churn. Meat and chocolate just doesn’t sound right to a lot of people, myself included, since the sweetness of the chocolate might not really vibe with the taste of the meat. Amazingly, there are a lot of people who would happily disagree since they might think that it sounds divine.
Hey, different strokes for different folks, right? As human beings, we might not always agree on what’s right, wrong, or what’s tasty, but everyone has their own thing and if they’re true to it then they might at least be deemed faithful, but also a little odd for the culinary delights they enjoy. Such a request would no doubt leave a good number of chefs wincing and wondering what in the world was wrong with the person making such a request. But at the very least it’s wise to acknowledge that it’s different, and that the interest in doing something different is often great enough to get people to at least try to create something that the world might not have seen before. This is likely how some of the strangest creations we’ve seen over the years have come to be, especially considering that when left to their devices, some chefs, not all of them, might stick to their comfort zone and never do anything even close to this crazy. But those that would take that step and decide to put together something that might be nauseating to some and tasty to others are those that keep pushing innovation in a direction that’s not always positive, but is always moving forward.
It’s a little tough to stick up for something that just sounds vile, but again, the need to innovate and at least find out what works and what doesn’t is how people grow and how the world as we know it continues to turn and offer up one unknown secret after another. When speaking of culinary delights there are those moments when people will pull back in revulsion either due to the sight, the smell, or the taste, or all of them. But it’s still important to at least try things in order to tell if we like them or not, and this is one of the best examples since the taste palettes of some folks is, well, kind of odd. Hey, I’ve eaten oysters and shrimp on pizza like several other people, so there’s no room to talk really, but the idea that chocolate makes everything better is a subjective one at best, since the overwhelming sweetness that some chocolate possesses is enough to give a lot of people a toothache just thinking about it.
But kudos to Babish for taking on these challenges, since it does appear that he relishes the chance to see what he can do in the kitchen, and how one dish after another will come together. It’s easy to to appreciate someone that doesn’t place too much judgment on things and will take a moment to figure out how something that appears to be kind of vile might be appetizing when created in a different manner. It still sounds as though it’s kind of an odd dish, but given that some folks will eat just about anything, it’s bound to work on one level or another.