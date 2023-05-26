Some of Hollywood’s most-anticipated and biggest movies of 2023 still have yet to be released. With the quality of movies already released in the first quarters of the year, 2023 is positioning itself as a great year for movie audiences. With the movies being released both theatrically and on streaming platforms, audiences have options to satisfy their viewing choices.
Spread across multi-genres, there’s still something for movie viewers to look forward to. From the end of May, viewers will be spoiled for choice with a wealth of prequels, sequels, reboots/remakes, and new movies. Here are the biggest movies still to come in 2023.
1. The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid is Disney’s first feature film live-action adaptation of its 1989 animated film. Lovers of the animated film will have a chance to watch actress Halle Bailey bring the mermaid Princess Ariel to life. Besides Bailey, the movie will star Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Daveed Diggs, amongst others. The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall and scheduled to be released theatrically on May 26, 2023.
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the second animated film in Sony’s Spider-Man franchise. Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman meet a new team, the Spider-Society, across the multiverse. Like its first film, Across the Spider-Verse brings together an incredible voice cast. These include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, and Brian Tyree Henry. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 2, 2023.
3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The last time audiences got a movie from the Transformers film series was in 2018, with Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) is both a stand-alone sequel to Bumblebee and a direct prequel to the first film in the series, Transformers (2007). Rise of the Beasts will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The movie’s star-studded voice cast includes Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Ron Perlman, Pete Davidson, John DiMaggio, and Peter Cullen. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 9, 2023.
4. The Flash
The Flash is the first DCEU film focused on the life of Barry Allen. It is one of the most-anticipated DCEU movies of 2023. The movie follows Barry’s time travel into the past as he intends to prevent the death of his mother. However, altering time and space will come with unintended consequences. The Andy Muschietti-led superhero movie will see Ezra Miller and Michael Shannon reprise their roles as Barry Allen/The Flash and General Zod, respectively. The Flash will also feature Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as that of Michael Keaton. The Flash is scheduled for release on June 16, 2023.
5. Asteroid City
Wes Anderson’s science fiction romantic comedy-drama, Asteroid City, is set in the mid-50s. The film is centered around events at a 1955 annual Junior Stargazer convention. The all-star cast brings the best of Hollywood together. The movie’s cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Tom Hanks, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jeff Goldblum. Asteroid City is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.
6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
2023 makes it 15 years since audiences saw a film from the Indiana Jones film series. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a direct sequel to the last movie and is set as the fifth and final film in the series. Audiences will see Harrison Ford reprise his role, one last time, as the titular character Indiana Jones. Other notable cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled for theatrical release on June 30, 2023.
7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Action movie audiences can finally watch Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One, the reason the actor was visibly absent at the 2023 Oscars. The movie is the seventh film in Mission: Impossible film series and a sequel to 2018 Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Tom Cruise will be playing Ethan Hunt once more, and the cast will include Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled for theatrical release on July 12, 2023.
8. Barbie
2023 Barbie is the first live-action film based on Mattel’s Barbie fashion dolls. The film will revolve around the titular character’s journey to find happiness in the human world. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play the popular Barbie and Ken characters. The movie is packed with several prominent names in Hollywood. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 21, 2023.
9. Blue Beetle
The DC has its audience and non-audiences eagerly waiting for what may be its most-successful movie in 2023. Whether or not Blue Beetle is the DCEU reply to MCU’s Spider-Man is an argument that’ll be laid to rest sometime in August. Although most of its cast are new and younger actors, if the trailer is something to go by, it promises lots of comedy and action. Blue Beetle is scheduled for theatrical release on August 18, 2023.
10. The Equalizer 3
The Equalizer film series will come to an end with the release of its third installment, The Equalizer 3. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall, with all the action moves and gun-blazing scenes. McCall is forced out of retirement to seek vengeance when his newfound friends’ lives are threatened. The Equalizer 3 is scheduled for release on September 1, 2023.
11. Kraven the Hunter
Kraven the Hunter is Sony’s fourth film in its Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Although the movie will be set in the same universe, Kraken the Hunter is created as a stand-alone film. J. C. Chandor directs the movie and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, and Alessandro Nivola. Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023.
12. Dune: Part Two
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) will have its sequel, Dune: Part Two, released in November. Following the events in its predecessor, Dune: Part Two will tell the story of Paul Atreides’ reunion with the planet Arrakis Fremen people. The alliance will seek to help him gain the advantage in the war against House Harkonnen. Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.
13. The Marvels
The Marvels is the last MCU movie of 2023 and promises a lot of action and comedy. The Marvels is a sequel to 2019 Captain Marvel and continues from the MCU’s TV series Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson reprises Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role as Nick Fury. The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 10, 2023.
14. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The success of The Hunger Games trilogy birthed a spin-off and prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This dystopian action-adventure is set 64 years before the events in the trilogy’s first installment. The movie follows the life of a young Coriolanus Snow, his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird, and his journey to being Panem’s ruler. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.
15. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
The long-awaited Aquaman’s sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released to millions of DCEU audiences around mid-December. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final movie of the DCEU. With Aquaman being DCEU’s highest-grossing film, expectations are high for its sequel to match and/or surpass its box office earnings. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases in theatres on December 20, 2023, and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest movies of 2023.