Where You Know The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes Cast From

After a long absence from Panem, audiences will finally return to the dystopian world this fall with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The highly anticipated prequel film is based on Suzanne Collins‘ eponymous best-selling novel. Set more than six decades before the events of the first Hunger Games film, the prequel will follow the 10th annual Hunger Games and Coriolanus Snow’s early path on his journey to becoming the devious president fans know.
As with the previous films, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes features two main characters at its center – a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the tyrannical President Snow of Panem, and his mentee Lucy Gray Baird, a defiant tribute representing District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games. With some of the creative minds behind the original films returning for the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is expected to be another successful entry in the franchise, propelling the careers of its younger cast to new heights. Here’s a closer look at the cast of the film and their previous works.
1. Tom Blyth as Coriolanus “Coryo” Snow
Tom Blyth will bring to life a softer and more compassionate Coriolanus Snow years before he’d morph into a cruel tyrant. He is the last hope of his once wealthy family in the Capitol and as the chosen mentor for District 12, sniffs an opportunity to restore his family’s glory lost to the rebellion. A Julliard alum, Blyth’s career has been heading upwards since his feature debut as a feral child in Robin Hood. He’s showcased his remarkable talent in the films, Pelican Blood, Scott and Sid, and Benediction. Prior to joining the cast of The Ballad of Songs and Snakes, Blyth has appeared in the historical drama shows, The Gilded Age and Billy the Kid.
2. Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird
Rachel Zegler will play a rebellious tribute from District 12 who forms a strong bond with her mentor Coriolanus. Much like Katniss Everdeen, Baird is a musician who’s part of a traveling music group, the Covey. Zegler struck gold with her feature debut in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 musical adaptation, West Side Story, and has since been on a tear. She played Anthea in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and will next be seen in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the disaster film, Y2K.
3. Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom
Peter Dinklage will play the Dean of the Academy who is one of the minds that conceived the deadly Hunger Games idea. Dinklage’s most memorable role remains as Tyrion Lannister in The Game of Thrones. The Emmy-winning actor is equally recognized for roles in Station Agent, Cyrano, and American Dreamer.
4. Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow
Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’ older cousin making her one of the few crossover characters from the original films. Her adult version is the stylist who takes a liking to Katniss in the original films. Schafer is known for her standout performance in HBO’s Euphoria. She also voiced a character in the animated film, Belle, which earned a lengthy 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes. She will next be seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ anthology series, And.
5. Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth
Newcomer Josh Andres Rivera has joined the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes band will play as Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus Snow’s friend who has been selected to mentor the District 2 tribute. Rivera appeared alongside real-life girlfriend Zegler in West Side Story as Chino, a character to whom Zegler’s Maria is betrothed. Andres has been cast in an upcoming role in Cat Person from Booksmart director, Susanna Fogel.
6. Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman
Jason Schwartzman will be playing the TV host for the 10th Hunger Games, a role filled by his descendant Caesar Flickerman in the originals. Schwartzman is best known for his frequent collaborations with Wes Anderson. These include his breakout Rushmore, The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Asteroid City. He’s also known for the shows, The Righteous Gemstones and Fargo.
7. Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul
With an EGOT to her name, Viola Davis stands as the most decorated cast for the prequel. She will portray the film’s villain Dr. Volumnia Gaul described as the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games who engineered the deadly games from inception. Some of her most acclaimed performances can be seen in the films Doubt, The Help, Fences, Suicide Squad, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Widows, and more recently, The Woman King. Davis embodied one of TV’s beloved lawyers Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder.
8. Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff
Burn Gorman will lead the peacekeepers stationed in District 12. Gorman has a number of acclaimed roles under his belt including as Clubfoot Karl Tanner in Game of Thrones. He’s played major characters in shows such as Bleak House, Turn: Washington’s Spies, and Jamestown. He has appeared in the films, The Dark Knight Rises, Pacific Rim, and its sequel as well as Enola Holmes.
9. Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma’am
Next up as part of the cast of Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Acclaimed Irish actress Fionnula Flanagan will play Coriolanus and Tigris’s strict grandmother. Flanagan is a decorated industry veteran who earned an Emmy Award upon first nomination for her guest role in Rich Man, Poor Man. Younger audiences will remember her from the crime drama, Brotherhood and her recurring role as Eloise Hawking on the popular survival series, Lost.
10. Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote
Ashely Liao plays Clemensia Dovecote one of the more privileged citizens of Panem who is assigned to lead the District 11 tribute. Liao is known for her role in the sitcom, Fuller House. In the middle of a transition to more mature roles, Liao is also known as Simone in the AppleTV+ series, Physical. The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snake will hit theaters worldwide on November 17.
