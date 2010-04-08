Here’s Why Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales Petitioned JJ Abrams For More Lost

The television show, Lost, captured the hearts and minds of viewers around the world from 2004 till 2010. It became a global phenomenon thanks to its thrilling storylines, enigmatic characters, and mysterious island setting. Despite its critical acclaim, the show’s ending left fans with many unanswered questions, sparking debates and discussions for years to come.
Following the divisive ending, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales made a surprising petition to renowned filmmaker JJ Abrams for more Lost episodes. The intriguing move sparked curiosity and speculation among fans and media alike. In this article, we will dive into the reasons behind Jimmy Wales’ request and explore the fascinating connection between Lost, Wikipedia, and J.J. Abrams.
Jimmy Wales Was An Influential Member of Lost Fansite Lostpedia
Jimmy Wales counts among the 11 million people who tuned in weekly to watch new episodes of the thrilling series, but he was more than just a fan. As the founder of the popular fandom hosting service Wiki, it was Wales’ creation that offered the possibility for people to independently launch fandom websites which would include Lostpedia. Sharing the same working principle as his online encyclopedia Wikipedia, these fandom websites served as an open-ended platform where fans could assemble and nerd about their favorite properties.
Outside of Reddit and Twitter, Lostpedia became the largest online community for Lost fans and Wales was one of its active participants. He’d often analyze his own theory on the show and regularly updated fans on all things Lost-related. For a show that littered its plot with countless red herrings, there was no shortage of topics to speculate about and fans owe it to Wales that they were able to unravel its mind-bending twists within a community.
Jimmy Wales Petitioned JJ Abrams for a More Resolute Ending to Lost
Given Wales’ Lost background, it’s easy to see why he felt the need to make an impact on the show’s controversial outcome. While the creators of Lost were thrilled to have ended the show on their own terms (a rarity for TV shows at the time which frequently received untimely cancelations), the ending was met with polarized reception with some fans, including Wales wishing for closure with more episodes. Jimmy Wales would then decide to take his first stab at TV influence by reaching out to an old acquaintance who happened to be JJ Abrams who was creatively involved in Seasons 1 through 3.
Via Lostpedia, Wales rallied fans and began a Change.org campaign for more Lost episodes arguing that the show’s huge cultural influence demanded that it had a resolutive ending that would unify its fanbase. The creators, however, begged to differ maintaining that the speculative ending was deliberate to promote continuous fan conversations. JJ Abrams may not have granted Jimmy Wales wish for more Lost episodes, but the petition was reflective of the show’s cultural phenomenon and its ever-expanding legacy.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!