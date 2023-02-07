Top 5 Moments In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer

The first DC film in the final stages of the DC Universe has arrived. Granted, no one has stated that Zachary Levi is done with the title character, but given the lack of Shazam in James Gunn‘s Phase One plan, then it’s safe to assume that we won’t be seeing the character for a while. Either way, it doesn’t mean that the upcoming sequel won’t be any good. The first Shazam! was a fun delight that introduced a new character into the live-action world of DC. Now, Shazam’s universe is expanding, and everything in the latest film is bigger in scope. Below is the official synopsis for Shazam! Fury of the Gods:
“Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. “
The upcoming trailer looks very promising, and it’s nice to see A-list talent such as Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu added to the cast. Here are the top five moments of DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer.
1. The Fury of The Gods
The opening to any trailer is supposed to instantly grab your attention and entice you to keep watching further. The beginning does a nice job of establishing the stakes: The Gods are angry as they feel that a bunch of kids has stolen their power. The visuals of Philadelphia being overrun by the Gods is how it changes the landscape and adds to the mythology of the Shazam! series in general. This film looks to expand on the world-building that was set in the first film, and it’s definitely a compelling narrative that could really set Shazam apart from the other heroes in DC. Also, the first image of Zachary Levi’s dumbfounded face when speaking to Helen Mirren’s Hespera reminds audiences of the fun character from the first film. However, Hespera kicking Shazam into oblivion was also an extremely cool moment.
2. Shazam Spears A Dragon Through The Building
What makes this moment so great is that the visual spectacle of these scenes comes together nicely based on the trailer. This film heightens the destruction and mayhem, yet there’s genuine danger at stake. The danger comes at the cost of the kids, and the first portion of the trailer focuses on the daughters of Atlas and their claim to retake back the powers that they believe were stolen. In truth, no one expects Shazam to die, so putting the human kids in danger is a great counterpoint in upping the ante of the sequel. Plus, it’s dragons, so that’s always a huge win in my book.
3. Shazam! and the Multiverse of Madness?
The title isn’t suggesting that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is copying the Marvel feature. However, the scene where The Wizard and Freddy are traveling through a different maze-like dimension does give off those vibes. What universe will be introduced in the sequel? And will these impact the overall Shazam lore? As previously mentioned, world-building seems huge in the sequel, and it’s always exciting to get into the roots of a character’s mythology and the people that habit his/her universe. Plus, it seems that Djimon Hounsou’s Wizard is getting more screen time, adding another top-tier name to an already stacked cast.
4. The Daughters of Atlas Kidnap Billy and His Friends
Shazam! Fury of the Gods seems darker than its predecessor. The mystery regarding the kids’ future is the heart of the story because we genuinely care about these characters. Putting them in this sort of danger will only help Shazam’s character develop further. Besides the expected action, the great part of seeing the next chapter in the Shazam saga is how he’ll evolve throughout the feature. This film pushes Shazam beyond his limits, and the direction certainly seems promising.
5. Shazam Dies?
Now earlier, I stated that it’s clear Shazam isn’t dying. However, I haven’t read the script nor seen the film, so it’s always possible that his character could be killed off. What stands out the most is the high stakes that put Shazam in series jeopardy. There are several moments that hint at Shazam’s end, including his asking the wizard to take away his powers. The mystery is how will these events change Shazam overall. Granted, if Shazam is canceled, then it won’t ultimately matter, but this is a strong trailer that seemingly introduces a compelling character arc that may or not sees the downfall of Shazam.
