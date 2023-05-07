What The Title For The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Mean

Now that the release date of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is confirmed, there has been much speculation surrounding the meaning behind its intriguing title. The Hunger Games Trilogy has a great number of viewers worldwide due to its gripping tale of survival and rebellion against tyrannical rule. However, the latest addition has a slightly different story.
This prequel is based on the fourth book by Suzanne Collins. Since it is set in previous times, the cast and characters are different from the main movies of The Hunger Games. The prequel takes place years before the trilogy series. It follows the young Coriolanus Snow — who would later become the cruel president of Panem. This is a story of power, the nature of humanity, and oppression, but all of this doesn’t fit right with the title at first glance, so let’s have a look at the meaning of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?
The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Has A Symbolic Title
The use of symbols in literature and movies is a common technique to convey a deeper meaning and sum up the story’s themes in a few words. The title, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is taken from a book by Suzanne Collins, just like the other three The Hunger Games movies. It is a metaphorical title as its two elements, “Songbirds” and “Snakes,” represent the characters. In contrast, “Ballad” symbolizes the poem or song that tells a tale of Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. “Songbirds” are typically associated with beauty and innocence. However, the word “Snake” is often seen as a symbol of danger and deceit. So the poetic title of the movie suggests that it is a story of the two connected worlds, where one is innocent, and the other is deceptive.
Who’s a Songbird And Who’s a Snake?
For people who haven’t read the books, it would be difficult to understand the meaning behind “songbird” and “snake”. These two words refer to the main protagonist Coriolanus Snow, and Lucy Gray Baird, the supporting protagonist. Lucy Gray Baird hails from District 12 and is participating in the 10th Hunger Games as a tribute. She is also a talented singer. Her music symbolizes hope and beauty, which is the concept of a songbird as they are known to sing beautifully. So, it is theorized that Lucy Gray Baird is the Songbird attracted to the snake. On the other hand, Coriolanus Snow in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a young citizen of Capitol. The character’s cunning and manipulative human nature is associated with deceit and danger, making him the “Snake” of the movie. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes releases in theaters on November 17, 2023.
