Over the last few years, Adam Sandler seems to be setting out to prove himself as a dramatic talent. Although he has always dipped his toe into darker waters from time time, he has really ramped up his desire to diversify in recent years. In 2024, the Netflix original movie Spaceman was yet another stride forward for Sandler in the world of drama.
What makes Spaceman even more exciting is the fact that it is a career first for Sandler, marking his first sci-fi movie. Right out of the gate, the movie was not met with many warm reviews. However, Sandler’s performance has still been widely praised despite the narrative of the movie failing to land with mainstream audiences. So, if you enjoyed the movie and want to watch something in the same vein, or you weren’t so impressed and want to wipe the slate clean, here are 5 movies to watch after Adam Sandler’s Spaceman.
5. Ad Astra (2019)
Released in 2019, Ad Astra is a visually stunning sci-fi film that flew somewhat under the radar despite its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The movie follows astronaut Roy McBride, played by Brad Pitt, as he embarks on a mission to the outer edges of the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and a threat that could jeopardize the survival of Earth. As Roy navigates the vastness of space, he grapples with themes of isolation, duty, and the delicate balance between his dedication to his profession and his longing for connection with his estranged loved ones. For fans of thought-provoking sci-fi films like Adam Sandler’s Spaceman, Ad Astra offers a poignant exploration of the human experience and the emotional toll of exploration beyond the stars.
4. Prospect (2018)
Prospect starring Pedro Pascal and Sophie Thatcher, follows the story of a teenage girl and her father as they travel to a remote alien moon in search of valuable resources. The pair, played by Thatcher and Pascal, are prospectors looking to strike it rich in the dangerous and unforgiving terrain of the alien moon. As they navigate the treacherous landscape and encounter various threats, including ruthless competitors and native inhabitants, they must rely on each other to survive and achieve their goal. While this movie also went somewhat under the radar, it is strikingly similar in tone to Adam Sandler’s Spaceman, charting themes of survival, family bonds, and the lengths people will go to in pursuit of wealth and success.
3. The Right Stuff (1993)
While The Right Stuff may not fall tightly into the sci-fi genre, there is an intriguing parallel between this acclaimed movie and Spaceman, mostly regarding the space-faring endeavours of their protagonists. Both narratives showcase the central characters embarking on daring missions beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Jakub in Spaceman sets out to study and procure samples from the elusive Chopra Cloud, whereas the chosen astronauts in The Right Stuff are entrusted with undertaking the inaugural human spaceflight mission sanctioned by the United States. Despite differing contexts and objectives, the films share a common thread of exploration and the inherent risks and rewards associated with venturing into the unknown expanse of space.
2. Interstellar (2014)
Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Spaceman both thrive in their stunning visuals, however, their similarities mostly lie with their exploration of the universal themes of family and human connection that resonate with viewers of all backgrounds, transcending their initial complexities. However, in terms of critical praise and blockbuster status, Interstellar stands out by a mile. The film follows the story of a group of astronauts on a daring mission to find a new habitable planet for humanity, as Earth faces a devastating environmental crisis.
Nolan brilliantly explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the unfathomable vastness of space. What’s more, Matthew McConaughey‘s performance in Interstellar marked a significant departure from his previous roles, showcasing a depth and emotional complexity that solidified his reputation as a versatile actor. The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for five Academy Awards, ultimately winning the prestigious honour for Best Visual Effects.
1. The Martian (2015)
Although Spaceman was yet another foray into dramatic acting for Adam Sandler, it falls short on humour. Of course, a dramatic role doesn’t always need to spliced with comedy elements, but Sandler’s previous dramatic renditions managed to sneak in his signature charm and wit. However, if a sci-fi movie with humour thrown in is what you are looking for, The Martian is the most commendable choice.
Ridley Scott‘s Oscar-nominated film is a thrilling sci-fi adventure that follows the story of astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon), who is left stranded on Mars after his crew mistakenly believes him to be dead during a fierce storm. Faced with the monumental challenge of surviving alone on the desolate planet, Watney uses his wit, resourcefulness, and scientific knowledge to cultivate food, communicate with NASA, and ultimately find a way to signal for rescue. The film expertly balances moments of tension and humour, showcasing the power of human resilience and the enduring spirit of exploration in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Want to keep reading about sci-fi? Here’s our pick of the top 20 sci-fi movies.
