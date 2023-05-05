5 Movies To Watch After Ghosted

The movie Ghosted was one of 2023’s most anticipated releases thanks to its stellar cast and its intriguing plot. Starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted follows the love-deprived Cole, who falls in love with the mysterious Sadie but then discovers that she’s a secret agent after she “ghosted” him, leaving his messages unanswered. Before exploring the possibility of a second date, Sadie and Cole embark on an unprecedented international adventure in order to save the world.
Although the wait is finally over and Ghosted is available for streaming on Apple TV+, many viewers may be enticed to continue watching movies with similar premises. Who does not like a good mix of genres? As such, this list shall provide five movie like Ghosted where rom-com meets action and adventure.
1. Get Smart (2008)
The 2008 movie Get Smart, starring Anne Hathaway, Steve Carell, and Dwayne Johnson among other popular faces, is an action spy comedy film, which was directed by Peter Segal. Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell) works as an administrative assistant for a government spy agency. As a response to a terrorist attack by the organization KAOS on the agency’s headquarters, the Chief assigns Maxwell as a spy, partnering him with the experienced Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), much to the discontent of his partner. There are many parallels to Ghosted, which especially lie in the “sudden assignment to be a secret agent/spy” trope. Get Smart also boasts of a dynamic cast and captivating chemistry between its stars
2. The Lost City (2022)
2022’s The Lost City follows a novelist Loretta, who is popular for her adventure books about treasure hunters. She then gets kidnapped by the billionaire Abigail Fairfax, who caught wind of the fact that her novels are based on archaeological research and wants to send her on a treasure hunt on a remote Atlantic island. To make the premise even better, the movie is starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Alan (Channing Tatum), who is Loretta’s book cover model, then decides to rescue her from the island to hilarious effect. This movie is an exciting romantic adventure but s also quite action-packed. Even if it does not entail secret agents, it still makes for a good time and an excellent recommendation if you like Ghosted.
3. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The popular action film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie deals with a married couple who experience struggles in keeping their marriage fresh. Once they learn that they are both assassins of competing agencies that are hired to kill each other, it gets turbulent. The film was a box office hit and established “Brangelina.” This movie has got it all, romance, action, secret agents, and a memorable iconic on-screen and off-screen pair.
4. Date Night (2010)
Similar to the premise of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the movie Date Night starts off with a couple that struggles to keep their spark alive. For that sake, they plan a date night in order to rekindle their feelings and get out of their everyday life rut. However, what was supposed to be a romantic evening, takes a dangerous turn and they find themselves confronted with shady characters. Starring Tina Fey and Steve Carrell, this film convinces with its action scenes and comedy moments, even though no secret agents are involved.
5. Romancing the Stone (1984)
The 1984 classic Romancing The Stone is credited with launching the rom-com action-adventure genre as a whole. The movie follows a romance-novel writer who goes on a journey to save her sister who was kidnapped in the Colombian jungle. This incident turns the writer’s life upside-down but with the help of a charismatic mercenary, she succeeds in rescuing her sister and additionally finds the treasure the kidnappers were looking for. This wholesome film stars Michael Douglas, Danny DeVito, and Kathleen Turner and was a box office success. Romancing the Stone is still a great time and is the perfect choice if you want to watch a movie like Ghosted.
