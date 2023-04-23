10 Best Horror Movie Franchises of All Time

There are many horror classics out there but the best horror movie franchises of all time have remained relevant decades after the first installment. These franchises have continued to bleed out blockbusters in their numbers, giving horror film lovers something to scream about. However, with many wannabe horror movies running wild, making the right choice when you want to binge on horror might be tedious but this article sorts that out very easily.
The list will focus on the movies that made the biggest impact on the film genre on a global scale. These movie franchises have also built lasting legacies and cult following over time and their popularity has only grown bigger. From slashers to genuine horror stories, these are the best horror movie franchises in no particular order.
1. Saw
The nerve-racking moments in Saw are not for the faint-hearted. The horror film franchise primarily follows the jigsaw saw killer who, while seeking to rehabilitate people who don’t appreciate the life they have, puts them through deadly situations to see if they survive. The first Saw movie was released in 2004 and has spawned ten feature films and other media projects. Dubbed “torture porn” by some critics, Saw has grossed over $1 billion at the box office amid mixed reviews.
2. Scream
This slasher hit was well received upon its release on December 20, 1996, it rightly became the highest-grossing film in the genre worldwide and held on to that position until Halloween (2018) slashed its way into the theatres and ousted it. Nevertheless, Scream continued to hit the big screen with more entries with the sixth installment released on March 10, 2023, to rave reviews. The Scream franchise rightly earns a spot among the best horror movie franchises for its brilliant plot that combines traditional slasher plots with humor.
3. Child’s Play (Chucky)
Many childhood memories were built around this cult classic about a serial killer’s soul trapped inside a doll. The first installment of Child’s Play was released in 1988 and has birthed six sequels, one television series, and a remake. The franchise has also made a fortune from merchandise, comic books, and a video game about the iconic Chucky. The latest movie in the franchise is Child’s Play (2019) but the television series – Chucky has been showing on the small screen since 2021.
4. Evil Dead
With critically acclaimed feature films and a television series, Evil Dead surely deserves a spot among the best horror movie franchises of all time. The franchise combines gripping horror and dark comedy as it follows a group of people battling horrific demons in a cabin. Ashley Joanna “Ash” Williams (Bruce Campbell) is the protagonist in the franchise and appeared in the original trilogy – The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987), and Army of Darkness (1992). After a wide gap, the franchise is about to welcome its fifth entry, Evil Dead Rise, set to be released on April 21, 2023, in theatres.
5. Final Destination
The unique quality of the plot is what makes Final Destination stand out. The film franchise has a way of keeping viewers glued to the screen while wondering how and when the next victim will die. The film is known for its thrilling horror sequences that explore what happens to those who cheat death… well, they end up dead.
6. The Conjuring
James Wan, is known for making high-grossing films in the horror genre with Saw and Insidious franchises initially bringing his talent to the fore. In his quest to unleash more terror upon horror movie lovers, the filmmaker released The Conjuring in 2013 to critical and commercial success. The success of the inaugural movie ushered in a franchise (The Conjuring Universe) that has grossed a combined $2.1 billion against a combined budget of $178 million, taking the lead as the highest-grossing horror franchise, a position it has held to date.
7. Halloween
The Halloween franchise has been in a prominent position in the horror genre for more than four decades and it seems to age like wine. The franchise follows Michael Myers who escaped from a sanitarium he was confined in after killing his sister, Judith Myers. 15 years have passed and Myers’s thirst for blood has him preying on and killing more victims in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Perhaps the most celebrated horror franchise, the Halloween franchise has spawned thirteen films in addition to novels, comic books, a video game, and merchandise.
8. Insidious
Created by Leigh Whannell, the Insidious franchise has five films, all of which have done well at the box office, grossing over $542 million on a combined budget of $26.5 million worldwide. The franchise follows a typical horror plot with ghosts and demons from a forbidden realm. The spine-chilling scenes from the Insidious franchise have gained worldwide acceptance in the modern era of the horror genre.
9. Friday the 13th
With the 10 slasher films released among other media, Friday the 13th is another iconic franchise in the horror genre. Friday the 13th films ultimately evoke nostalgia in horror movie lovers as it takes credit for setting the pace for horror plots that revolve around campers in the woods being killed by an angry ghost. The series follows the main fictional character Jason Voorhees – the antagonist who stalks and kills other characters. Considered to be one of the most successful on any list of the best horror movie franchises, Friday the 13th has not just grossed over $468 million at the box office worldwide, it has earned a reputation in popular culture.
1o. Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Before Halloween and Friday the 13th franchises put slasher films on the map, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was already blazing the horror genre trail as the first one was released in 1974. Consisting of nine slasher films, Texas Chainsaw Massacre explores the cannibalistic side of horror with Leatherface and his family terrorizing and killing unsuspecting visitors who come to their territory and end up cooking and eating them. While its commercial success doesn’t come close to many other iconic horror franchises, Texas Chainsaw Massacre has grossed over $252 million at the worldwide box office and has maintained a spot as one of the best horror movie franchises of all time.
