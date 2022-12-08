When did the first Halloween movie come out? It’s been more than forty years since we first saw Michael Myers attempt to take the life of Laurie Strode while she babysat two small kids. An additional twelve Halloween films have been made in the forty years since the first movie came out. Each one has its own storyline, and not all of them are in order. The only character they have in common is Michael Myers himself. There are different stories, and things don’t match if you try to make a timeline of movies. Even Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays the character of Laurie Strode, is not in all the films.
When did the first Halloween movie come out? It came out in 1978, and it was a success when it hit the box office. Fans loved it. It was the horror movie of the decade, and it would go on to spawn many remakes and subsequent storylines. What makes this movie so good, though? Let’s find out.
When Did The First Halloween Movie Come Out?
It was October 25, 1978. It was only six days to go until the fall Halloween holiday, and movie theaters around the country were filled with fans waiting to see what the holiday film was about. Scary, terrifying, and keeping people on the edge of their seats is exactly what this movie did, and everyone was a huge fan. Halloween was introduced more than 40 years ago, and it’s not lost any of its lusters in that time. It is a Halloween classic.
How Did Halloween Do at the Box Office?
In 1978, this film made bank. The movie brought in a total of $70 million, which is massive. The movie time is just over an hour and a half, and fans poured into theaters to see it. Throughout its tenure in theaters in the United States of America, the film grossed a total of $47 million – which is not an amount adjusted for inflation. We imagine it’s in the hundreds of millions in 2022 dollars. It also earned a total of $23 million across the globe, which is where the $70 million comes from.
This is huge because this movie did not have a major budget. Maybe the budget at the time was impressive, but it’s not even the total salary of one star in this economy. The film was made for approximately $325,000. Considering it brought in more than $70 million worldwide in the few short weeks, it was in theaters; it’s considered a huge success.
The Cast of Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis is arguably one of the most famous women in the world. She’s one of the biggest stars on the big screen, and she’s been that way for more than forty years now. She’s killing it, but you’d never know that Halloween was her first film role. She’d only taken on one television role until that point, and no one knew her name. She was chosen to star in a movie with a small budget, without much fanfare, and without any real names. Her first movie was one of the most successful of the year, and everyone knew her name by the time it was over. This movie catapulted her success into a new realm.
Nick Castle played Michael Myers. However, it’s interesting to note that he did not play the character in each film. He did come back for the 2018 version and again for the 2022 version. In the 2022 version – the one we believe is the last of the Halloween movies – he is the man behind the mask, but he’s also got a stunt double to do the hard work for him. Jamie Lee Curtis came back for the last version, as did the actors and actresses who played the kids in the first film (this includes Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame).
Is There Going To Be More Halloween Movies?
We think not. The franchise went on for 44 years, which is a long time for any movie. Most of the original cast came back for the 2022 version called Halloween Ends, which seems final. The name of the movie seems final. The fact that the cast came back and reprised their original roles seems final. Most people didn’t show up for any other movie, and the characters were interchangeable. The fact that this one takes us back to the start seems to be a roundabout way of saying it’s finally over. Jamie Lee Curtis herself also mentioned that it’s time for her to put Laurie Strode, her character in the movie, to bed.