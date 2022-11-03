The Undisputed Queen of Horror: A Brief Look at Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Legendary Film Series, “Halloween”

Jamie Lee Curtis is the undisputed queen of horror. She has starred in some of the most iconic horror films of all time, including Halloween and Prom Night. In this article, we will take a look at her Halloween film’s career and examine why she is such a respected figure in the horror genre. We will also discuss her major Halloween movies including her latest film, Halloween Ends, and analyze why it was such a success.
Introduction to Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis has long been considered a Halloween icon, both for her iconic role as Laurie Strode in Halloween and Halloween H20, and for her continued involvement with the Halloween franchise. It is no coincidence she is ‘The Scream Queen’. Over the years, Jamie has appeared in seven Halloween movies in total, serving as a producer on Halloween Ends, the latest entry in the iconic horror series. Throughout her career as an actress and producer, she has consistently shown a passion for all things Halloween, bringing both fear and excitement to audiences around the world. Whether she is facing off against Michael Myers or cheering on new generations of Halloween fans, Jamie Lee Curtis will always be at the heart of this beloved horror franchise.
Curtis has been a part of the Halloween franchise since 1978, when she starred in John Carpenter’s original film. She returned to the role of Laurie Strode in 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and again in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. Halloween Ends was her fourth time playing the character.
Halloween may be over for another year, but the excitement surrounding Jamie Lee Curtis' return to the franchise is still at a fever pitch. Curtis made her debut as Laurie Strode in the original Halloween back in 1978, when she was 19 years old. She has since reprised the role in Halloween II, Halloween H20, and Halloween: Resurrection. She also served as a producer on Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Halloween Ends, the latest entry in the long-running series.
Curtis’ passion for Halloween Movies
Curtis‘ love for Halloween is evident in everything she does, from her choice of roles to her involvement with the franchise outside of her acting career. In fact, her love of Halloween led her to produce Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, which was released in 1995.
“I just really wanted to make a good Halloween movie,” Curtis said of her involvement with the project. “I was such a fan of the first Halloween, and I just thought that the franchise had kind of lost its way a little bit.”
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Curtis’ involvement with Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers was a turning point for the franchise, as it marked the return of John Carpenter as an executive producer and collaborator. Carpenter’s involvement helped to bring the series back to its roots. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is one of the best entries in the Halloween franchise.
Halloween: Resurrection
Curtis is very vocal about her love for Halloween: Resurrection. Although the 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection was met with mixed reviews, Curtis has always defended it.
“I loved Halloween: Resurrection,” she said in an interview with Halloween Daily News. “It was a lot of fun to make, and I think that the Halloween franchise is all about having fun.”
Halloween Kills
If you're a fan of the Halloween franchise, then you'll want to check out Halloween Kills. The movie is a direct sequel to the 2018 film Halloween, and picks up right where that one left off. Michael Myers is back and he's out for blood. It is a thrill ride from start to finish. It's full of suspense, scares, and plenty of gore. If you're looking for a horror movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, then this is the one for you. The cast did a great job in their roles, and there are some really intense scenes. This is definitely not a movie for the faint of heart.
Last entrant in the Halloween series – Halloween Ends
The title of the newly released Halloween sequel is Halloween Ends. It featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green directed the film; the same director who helmed the previous entry in the series, 2018’s Halloween.
The title of the newly released Halloween sequel is Halloween Ends. It featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green directed the film; the same director who helmed the previous entry in the series, 2018's Halloween.

The success of Halloween Ends is a sign that movie-going may be on its way back. With no film having opened to more than $40 million since Nope, it's impressive how many people chose to go out in theatres and incur costs there when they could have watched from home instead. Halloween Ends is the eleventh instalment in the Halloween franchise and the final film.