Average Joe is one of the most-anticipated shows of 2023, as it promises a rich blend of dark humor and drama. Average Joe season 1 comprises 10 hour-long episodes, with its first two episodes released together on the day of premiere. Average Joe is written and created by Robb Cullen, with the series story said to be based on Cullen’s life.
Average Joe follows the life of an everyday, average plumber, Joe Washington, who recently lost and buried his father. While still dealing with the grief, his quiet, unassuming life is turned upside down when he discovers his father stole from the Russian mob. Average Joe, a cast-contingent script-to-series order, is proof of the show’s amazing cast. Here are the cast of Average Joe and where you know the actors from.
Deon Cole as Joe Washington
Comedian and actor Deon Cole leads the cast playing the series’ main protagonist, Joe Washington. Joe, a providing husband and father, encounters two Russian mobsters in his late father’s office. To his initial disbelief, Joe is “convinced” his father not only worked for a Russian boss but had recently stolen $10 million and a Ferrari from the mob. As his father’s only child, Joe is tasked to find and return what was stolen.
Deon Cole is no stranger to television. He notablt played Charlie Telphy in ABC’s highly-rated sitcom Black-ish. Cole then reprised the role in the series spin-off Grown-ish. He also played Det. Daniel “DJ” Tanner in the TBS sitcom Angie Tribeca. In film, Cole is known for playing Dante in the Barbershop film series. His most memorable role in film was playing Sheriff Wiley Escoe in Jeymes Samuel’s 2021 Western film The Harder They Fall.
Tammy Townsend as Angela Washington
Tammy Townsend is set to play Angela Washington, the wife of Deon Cole’s character. Angela is Joe’s supportive wife, who, despite her illness, works tirelessly as a waitress. Angela’s quiet life is disrupted when Joe gets involved with the Russian mob.
In the mid-90s, Townsend was a regular cast, playing Wendy Reardon, on the then NBC American TV soap opera Days of Our Lives. Townsend also played Greta McClure in ABC/CBS sitcom Family Matters. Townsend also landed recurring and main cast roles in popular series like Grown Ups (1999–2000), Rock Me Baby (2003–2004), Barbershop (2005), Lincoln Heights (2007–2009), Sherri (2009), K.C. Undercover (2015–2018), and Queen Sugar (2021–2022).
Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery
Malcolm Barrett plays Leon Montgomery, longtime best friend of Joe Washington. When Joe gets involved with the Russian mob, Leon helps hatch a plan to save their lives, protect their families, and recover the $10 million and the Lamborghini. The Brooklyn-born actor is known for his role as Rufus Carlin on NBC’s science fiction TV series Timeless. Barrett appeared as Lem Hewitt in Better Off Ted (2009–2010), Hoover in Preacher (2017–2018), and Ted White in Genius (2021).
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Cathy Montgomery
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams plays Cathy Montgomery, the CSI-loving, ball-busting wife of Leon Montgomery. Cathy spends most of her time watching crime shows and desperately needs some action in her life. Although she loves Leon, she seems bored of the marriage. Cathy soon becomes the self-appointed brains of the operation to protect the Washingtons and Montgomerys from the Russian mob.
McWilliams made her TV debut playing Kacee Franklin, wife of one of the escaped prisoners, Benjamin Miles “C-Note” Franklin, in Fox’s Prison Break. Her most prominent role on television was as Trina Shaw in Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013–2016). In 2022, McWilliams played Sensia in the Apple TV+ drama miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
Michael Trucco as Benjamin “Touch” Tuchawuski
Michael Trucco has had quite an impressive career on television. Trucco is cast in Average Joe as Touch, a close friend to Joe Washington and Leon Montgomery’s families. Touch is also a local police officer with a heroine and painkiller addiction. When Touch inadvertently walks in on Joe and Leon’s situation with the Russians, he opts to join them in the search for the missing money and car rather than turn them in.
Trucco is famous for his short-lived role as Nick Petteruti in CBS’s How I Met Your Mother (2011–2012). Trucco played Lieutenant Tucker “Spoon” Henry, in his first main cast role of his TV career, in Pensacola: Wings of Gold (1998–2000). Trucco’s other notable TV roles include Samuel Anders in Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009), Justin Patrick in Fairly Legal (2011–2012), Wade Scarborough in Midnight Mass (2021), and Luke in Fire Country.
Ashley Olivia Fisher as Jennifer Washington
Ashley Olivia Fisher plays the daughter of Joe and Angela Washington, Jennifer Washington. Although the 18-year-old Jennifer loves her parents, she knows her father doesn’t fully approve of her relationship with her boyfriend. When her family’s life is in danger with the Russian mob, she tries to put aside her shock and displeasure at her father’s actions to protect the family.
Fisher’s acting credits began in 2019 when she played Donna Jordan in the TV movie The System. She subsequently starred as Mo in the 2022 romantic drama series Hey Lover. Fisher is set to deliver yet another stellar performance as Jennifer Washington in Average Joe.
Pasha Lychnikoff as Nicolai Dzhugashvili
Pasha Lychnikoff, a Russian-American, plays Average Joe‘s main antagonist, Nicolai Dzhugashvili. Joe Washington’s late father supposedly steals $10 million and a Lamborghini from his former boss Nicolai. When Nicolai’s son disappears without a trace, it sets in motion a series of events that puts Joe and his family’s lives in jeopardy. With Nicolai as Average Joe‘s villain, he’ll do anything to find his son, $10 million, and Lamborghini. Lynchnikoff will take center stage alongside the show’s all-star cast when Average Joe premieres on June 26, 2023