Hey Pandas, What Things About This World Or Life Are Really Screwed Up? (Closed)

Like you think about it and you just get angry (please no very politcal opinions).
#1
The number of empty houses and the amount of homeless people. Same goes for the amount of wasted food and the people who go hungry.
#2
How governments are there solely to get a profit and benefit only big companies and rich people. Pay taxes all your life but when you need help (like now that I am disabled) they won’t even give you 1 cent. I used to be a very convinced socialist, happy to pay taxes to help others. But its all a lie.
#3
People joke about depression, anxiety, etc. It is messed up because mental health issues can be serious problems for people. When I hear people at school joke about anxiety and depression, it makes me feel sad because they probably don’t realize how many people suffer from it. I always wonder what would happen if someone is joking about mental health and I told them that i have struggles with that, I don’t think they realize that they talk to people with mental illnesses everyday.
#4
*inhale* racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, religious discrimination, disability discrimination, the list goes on
#5
The fact that everyone talks about Body Positivity and that the media should show people of all sizes, yet continue to glamorize an extra, extra thin body.
#6
That some people get incredibly, ridiculously angry at other people just because they have a different skin tone, nationality, gender, sexuality, or even if they eat different food, have less money or have a disability. I don’t understand the amount of hatred some people have for people they even don’t know and for the weirdest reasons???
#7
Everything.
#8
I will probably get downvoted for this but how when overweight people ask people “if they’re fat” and the person fees like they have to reply with no. It’s sad that people get fat mixed up with ugly because being fat does not mean being ugly so what they are really asking is am I ugly and I don’t believe anyone is ugly
#9
The apparent disregard for mental health, adolescents specifically. I(18M) have relatively close connections to two people in that age range who chose to die, and each were during this past summer. I myself have to take lamictal and levetiracetam for epilepsy, and none of my college professors seem to acknowledge their effects. It doesn’t help that my epilepsy is an indirect effect of childhood brain cancer, which I was diagnosed with less than a month before I turned 10 in a hospital bed.
#10
Trying to keep being alive is so expensive
#11
The fact that some people get judged so harshly for something they can’t control! Women are seen as less than men because a female sperm beat the make ones; black people are seen as less than white people because they come from places close to the equator; men are seen as weak when they show emotions other than anger; Americans are seen as assholes because a few of us that are known are assholes; the list can go on forever. I’m sick and tired of people being pitted against other people! Why can’t we just be kind to one another? People should at least wait to judge until you know the person you’re judging!
#12
childrens beauty pagents.
#13
Probably about to get a lot of hate for this, but- cheerleading. Like, okay, it makes sense if you compete and can do stunts, but a lot of it is just openly sexualizing girls’ bodies and treating it as normal. Again, if it’s competetive or stunt-driven, okay! do you! But otherwise, it’s always seemed weird to me how widely accepted it is.
