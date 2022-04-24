It’s been about a decade since Adriene Mishler started her YouTube channel. Since then, she has become one of the most influential yogis on the internet. She has built a massive platform that includes millions of people and she loves being able to share her passion for wellness. On top of her teaching skills, Adriene’s bright and likable personality has been a huge hit among her fans. What’s most impressive, however, is the fact that her following is still growing. Whether you’re new to yoga or have been practicing for years, there’s probably something you can learn from Adriene. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adriene Mishler.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Adriene is originally from Texas. She was born to a white father and a Mexican mother. Over the years, she has really started to embrace both sides of who she is. During an interview with The Guardian, Adriene said, “I wasn’t raised bilingual and I happen to be fair-skinned. Then I had a moment a couple of years ago when I was like: ‘Shoooot, I’m Mexican and nobody knows it.’ My goal is to be able to do a playlist on my channel that’s all yoga español.”
2. She Is An Actress
By the time Adriene started posting yoga videos on YouTube, she was already pretty used to being in front of the camera. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2005 in a movie called Fall to Grace. Over the years, she did several other on-screen projects as well as some voice work.
3. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Yoga isn’t the only thing that Adriene wants to use her platform for. She is also passionate about standing up for the things she believes in. She has been very vocal about human rights issues such as racism and considers herself an ally in the fight for equality and equity.
4. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Adriene may spend most of her time in front of a camera, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t comfortable being on the other side. Her Instagram profile makes it clear that she really likes to take pictures, and it’s also something she’s good at. She knows exactly when and how to capture a beautiful moment.
5. She Likes to Read
All of the book lovers out there know that there is nothing better than finding a book you enjoy and getting lost in a great story. Her schedule probably doesn’t allow her to read as much as she would like, but she’s always excited about getting the chance to sit down with a good book.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Adriene certainly isn’t the kind of fitness influencer who likes to spend every single moment at the gym. As a yogi, she is all about finding balance and making time to do other things she enjoys. Being outside is one of those things. She loves exploring her surroundings and enjoying the beauty of nature.
7. She Has Struggled with Anxiety
Conversations surrounding mental health have become more common over the last few years. However, it’s still a topic that lots of people shy away from. Adriene, however, has been pretty open about the fact that she has dealt with anxiety. By being in tune with herself, she was able to recognize the symptoms and make some changes.
8. She Is All About Positivity
Life can feel like an uphill battle a lot of the time which can make it difficult to feel optimistic. However, despite the challenges she’s had to face, Adriene has always done her best to maintain a positive attitude. This is also something she likes to spread to others.
9. Her YouTube Channel Has More Than 1 Billion Views
The amount of success Adriene has achieved on YouTube is something that a lot of creators can only dream of. In addition to having 11 million subscribers, her channel currently has over 1.1 billion views. Both numbers continue to grow on a regular basis and it doesn’t look like that will be changing any time soon.
10. She Believes in Practicing What She Preaches
These days, there are lots of people on the internet who claim to be an expert in one thing or a guru in another. Oftentimes, however, these people are just doing and/or saying anything they think will grow their following. That has never been the case with Adriene, though. She really does stand by everything she says and she implements her teachings in her own life. This has earned her endless amounts of respect.