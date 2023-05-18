6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh made her mark with the TV show Bridgerton where she played the gracious Lady Agatha Danbury; however, there’s a lot more to the British actress who has accomplished so much in her career. Andoh comes from a biracial background and while she inclines more to her British nationality, the Bridgerton star still identifies with her African roots. Like most celebrated entertainers, Andoh began her acting career in the theater, and her passion for the performing arts has only grown stronger since her acting debut in the mid-1980s.
Adjoa Andoh’s stage performances have seen her work with prestigious companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theater. The actress has also garnered fame for her illustrious career across the small and big screens in projects like Casualty, EastEnders, and Doctor Who. Beyond her home country, Andoh has also made her mark in Hollywood where she debuted in the 2009 biographical film Invictus. Taking pride of place as an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, Adjoa Andoh has cemented her position as one of the best performers in the entertainment industry.
1. Adjoa Andoh Is Originally From Ghana
Born in Clifton, Bristol, England, Adjoa Andoh is an English woman by virtue of her place of birth and her maternal roots. However, her roots have been traced to Ghana. Her mother was an English woman who worked as a teacher while her father was a journalist from Ghana. He also worked in the entertainment industry as a musician. Andoh spent her formative years in Gloucestershire where her family moved to when her father’s job with British Aerospace called for it. The actress grew up with a brother whose identity has not been made public.
2. She Almost Became A Lawyer
Growing up, Adjoa Andoh nursed a dream of going into the law profession. She completed her basic education at Katharine Lady Berkeley’s School before proceeding to study Law at Bristol Polytechnic. It took her two years to realize that Law wasn’t her forte. She subsequently abandoned her studies at Bristol Polytechnic to pursue her acting career and suffice to say, it was the right call.
3. Adjoa Andoh Played Colette Griffiths In Casualty
Appearing in BBC’s long-running medical drama, Casualty propelled Adjoa Andoh to the limelight at the early stage of her career. She first joined the series’ cast in Season 8 of Casualty as Maggie in 1993, appearing in one episode. Seven years later, she rejoined the Casualty cast as Collette Kierney/Griffiths from 2000 to 2003. Her dual role in Casualty spreads across seasons 8, 15, 16, and 17. Overall, Andoh appeared in 98 episodes of Casualty, the highest number of episodes in her resume as an actress thus far.
4. She Has Built An Extensive Career In The Theater
Adjoa Andoh has a special place in her heart for the theater and has made her mark on the stage. In her many decades as a performer, the Casualty alum has worked for many big theatre companies, including the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. Other companies she has worked for include the National Theatre, the Lyric Hammersmith, Derby Playhouse, Almeida Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Manchester Contact RSC, the Royal Court Theatre, the Almeida Theatre, and The Young Vic. At the National Theater, Andoh has credits such as His Dark Materials, Stuff Happens, and The Revenger’s Tragedy. Some of her Royal Court credits include Sugar Mummies and Breath Boom while at Almeida and Bristol Old Vic, she has credits in Blood Wedding and Great Expectations respectively.
5. She Has Been Acting Since 1984
Born January 14, 1963, Adjoa Andoh has been active in the performing arts since 1984. Before attaining global fame, she was a member of the BBC’s Radio Drama Company and worked with several theatre companies as a performer. Andoh is popular for her roles in Casualty, EastEnders, Invictus, and Bridgerton. In the latter, she played Lady Agatha Danbury from 2020 and reprised the role in the spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story which premiered in May 2023.
6. Adjoa Andoh Has Been Married Since 2001
Though Adjoa Andoh married a lecturer named Howard Cunnell in 2001, they have been together longer than that. The couple met in 1994 at Battersea Arts Centre. Cunnell had taken over the bookshop at the performance center where Wild Iris, a theatre company Andoh was working for, had an office. Their friendship evolved into a romance later in 1995 and they have been together since then; however they walked down the aisle in 2001. The two have two children together but Andoh and her husband are also parents to a daughter she had in a previous relationship. Adjoa Andoh‘s children are named Jesse and Daisy, and Liam.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!