10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desmond Chiam

He’s got a face you cannot forget, and he has talent that you always remember. Desmond Chiam is the kind of actor who takes his roles and he makes them memorable. Each one is a new one with a new angle, and he doesn’t do anything the same way it’s already been done before. He is most famous for his role in Reef Break, but he is also known for several other roles. It’s time his fans get to know him, though, as the person he is when he is not being an actor.
1. He’s An 80s Kid
Born and raised at the end of the decade, Chiam did most of his growing up in the 90s. He was born on July 30, 1987, which means he will soon celebrate his 35th birthday in 2022. He was born in Melbourne, Australia, where he was also raised.
2. His Heritage is Cool
He was born and raised in Australia, but he is also Chinese and Singaporean. His parents’ ancestors are from both China and Singapore, and he takes after their history being their son. His family is very close, and he often speaks so highly of his mother and father.
3. He Spent Time in Singapore
Not only is being from Singapore part of his own family’s history, but it is also a place that is important to him. Because of his father’s job, he and his family spent a significant amount of time in Singapore. He was able to visit, to spend time learning about his family’s heritage and learning so much of their culture.
4. He is an Attorney
Believe it or not, he is a man who went to law school. He’s so good at what he does as an actor that it’s easy to assume he’s spent his entire life focused on his career, but he did go to college. He attended courses at the University of Melbourne, which also happens to be where he obtained his degree in law.
5. He has a Master’s Degree
When he finished law school, things changed a bit for him. At that point, he left Melbourne and traveled the world to land in California. He enrolled in courses at the University of Southern California, and that’s when he began studying for his Master’s Degree. He studied screenwriting.
6. He Did Try Law
He did not simply graduate college with a degree in law and go to California. He gave himself three months working at a law firm and not loving what he was doing. He decided he wanted to go a different route with his life, and acting was something he thought he might try. He also tried breakdancing, which is so cool.
7. His Career Began in Australia
Before he landed in LA and worked on his screenwriting degree, he did some work in Australia. He was part of many shows before he came to California to work, and he did well. He was involved in several projects, but he wanted to do more and go bigger. He took the motto, “Go big or go home,” and he made it all the way to California where he then went big.
8. He is Married
We don’t know a lot about his wife, but we do know that they live together in LA. We also know that prior to becoming a married man, he was the Bachelor of the Year in 2011 in Singapore. He was given that title by CLEO, which is a well-known magazine in the area. We do know his wife is Sami Jayne, and that they seem quite happy together.
9. He Shares His Work
Desmond Chiam uses his social media presence to share his work. He occasionally shares something a little less work-related, such as a photo of himself sightseeing in another city talking about things like work, but he mostly discusses his work. He’s proud of what he’s doing, and it’s something that he lies to share with his followers. If you want to know what he’s working on, give him a follow.
10. He’s Doing Well on the ‘Gram
At the moment, he’s got a blue checkmark and something like 29k followers, which is not the worst way to start a new show. He’s gaining followers regularly, though, and that means he’s becoming more popular by the day. It won’t be long before he’s a household name and his original followers will remember him back when. That’s a milestone moment in anyone’s career, to be honest.