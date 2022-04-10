Ava Maybee has been performing for as long as she can remember. Her love for music is an instrumental part of her life, and now she’s hoping to make it her career as well. Ava is a contestant on the 20th season of American Idol, and she’s already made quite the impression. Not only has she wowed the judges with her talent, but she is also winning the hearts of viewers all over the country. Now that she’s officially earned a spot in the top 24, she’s ready to put the pedal to the floor and push it all the way to the finale. If she ends up being crowned the next American Idol, she’ll be one step closer to achieving her dreams. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ava Maybee.
1. Her Dad is A Rock Star
Ava’s decision to pursue music isn’t too surprising considering that she’s the daughter of Chad Smith, the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Chad has been in the music industry for well over 30 years and he has been with the band since 1988. Having him as a resource has undoubtedly been a major bonus as Ava learned to navigate the industry.
2. She’s Passionate About Helping Others
Ava loves to entertain, but that isn’t the only thing she wants to do for people. According to her website, she is a youth ambassador for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angles. She is also passionate about stopping violence in schools and has been on the teen board of Heartbeats of VIP.
3. She’s Performed At Major Events
In some ways, Ava is just getting her feet wet in the music business, but in other ways, she’s already done a lot. Ava has gotten the chance to perform at several professional sporting events such as Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers games. Now that she’s been on American Idol, she’ll probably get even more opportunities to perform.
4. She’s Already Released Her Own Music
Ava has been working very hard to get her name out there, and part of that process has been to release original music. After all, singing covers is great but it’s nice for artists to have their own identities as well. She put out three singles in 2020 but it’s unclear if she is working on a full-length project.
5. She Has A Big Social Media Following
Building a strong online presence has become an important part of being in the music industry today. So far, Ava has already done very well in this department. She currently has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok.
6. She’s a College Student
Although Ava was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, she decided to head over to the East Coast for college. She is a student at New York University although it’s unclear exactly what she’s majoring in. If Ava ends up winning the show, she may have to make some adjustments to her college plans.
7. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Ava spends a lot of her time on stages and in studios, but making music isn’t the only thing she likes to do with her time. She loves being outdoors and she has lots of love and appreciation for the beauty of nature. She enjoys doing things like hiking and swimming.
8. She Has a Unique Sense of Style
Fashion and music are technically two different industries, but they have always had lots of overlap. For many musicians, fashion is another way to express themselves and their style is a big part of their identity as an artist. Ava loves sharing her personality through her clothing and she has a fun and quirky sense of style that includes lots of bright colors and bold patterns.
9. She Has a YouTube Channel
Instagram and TikTok aren’t the only platforms where she’s been trying to establish herself. She also started a YouTube channel in 2017 where she posted a variety of music content. The channel has less than 200 subscribers, but her videos have gotten more than 8,000 total views. Unfortunately, though, she hasn’t posted any new videos in about two years and it’s unclear if she plans to get back into it.
10. American Idol Is Her First Competition Show
Typically on shows like American Idol, there are a few contestants who have also competed on other shows in the past. However, this is Ava’s first rodeo. From what we know about her, she has never done any other TV shows and she also hasn’t auditioned for previous seasons of American Idol.