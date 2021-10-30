10 Things You Didn’t Know about Grete Sadeiko Griffin

When Grete Sadeiko Griffin was growing up in her home country of Estonia, it’s unlikely she knew she’d one day become the wife of an NFL quarterback whose name is well-known in households across the country. She didn’t know she’d be a football wife, but she did know she’d grow up to become an athlete in her own life. She’s been a heptathlete her entire life. For those who are unfamiliar with the term heptathlete, it is what someone is called when they compete in a heptathlon. Per Wikipedia, a heptathlon is, “a track and field combined events made up of seven events,” and the events are separated into a men’s version and a women’s version. She’s taken part in this type of athletic event her entire life, and she’s more than a little good. However, in America, people know her as an athlete’s wife. She’s married to Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Robert Griffin III, and it’s time people get to know her for who she is rather than who her husband is.
1. She is Young
Grete Sadeiko Griffin is still young. She was born on May 29, 1993, in Turi, Estonia. It’s where she grew up with her parents and her sister – her sister is also an athlete like Grete – and it’s where she learned to hone her athletic skills and become the athlete she is today.
2. She Went to College in Florida
It was 2012 when she decided it was time to go to college. She headed straight to the states to join the collegiate ranks of Florida State University, home of the Florida State Seminoles. She continued to practice her athletics while she was there. She was part of the track and field team in college, and she’s more than a little good at what she does.
3. She Began Dating Her Husband in 2016
It was August of 2016 when it became known to the public that the young, talented, handsome Robert Griffin III was off the market. While we don’t know how the couple met, we do know that this is about the time that people began talking about their relationship. Therefore, this is the official timeline that we consider them together.
4. Her Relationship Was a Whirlwind
She and her husband began dating – publicly – in August of 2016. By the time May 2017 rolled around, they were engaged. In July of 2017, they welcomed their first baby together. Now, it is entirely possible they were together long before their relationship went public in August of 2016. Otherwise, they got pregnant right away and had a baby less than a year after they began dating. They got married in March of 2018, and they welcomed baby number two – another girl – in September 2019. It’s a lot of exciting events in their lives in just a few years, and it seems to work well for them.
6. She Was Training for the Olympics
According to the Bleacherreport, Grete was in the middle of training for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but things did not go according to plan. Not only was the 2020 Summer Olympic games postponed and held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Grete became pregnant with the couple’s second child. While she is a track star, it’s difficult to train and qualify for the Olympics when you are pregnant and welcoming a baby. But, the Olympics were her goal.
7. She Shines With Her Husband
She’s a woman who believes that her light shines brighter when she and her husband are a team. They don’t try to one-up one another, and they don’t try to be better than one another. They respect their respective games and athletic abilities, and they shine together. She even said so herself on an Instagram post of the two.
8. She’s a Stepmom
While she and her husband share to daughters of their own, her husband had a daughter of his own prior to the time they began dating. He was married to his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat, in 2013. Their marriage ended in 2016, but it did produce a little girl. If there is one thing we can say about Grete, it’s that all three girls are the light of her life and she is proud of them all.
9. She’s Private
Grete does not share too much in terms of her personal life and what she’s up to behind the scenes. She’s got a life of her own, and she is living it. She is happy with the way things are going, and she does share a bit with her tens of thousands of Instagram followers, but she never shares too much.
10. She’s Happy
She’s done well in her life, and she’s happy. She’s competed in worldwide athletic competitions and placed in the top five more than once. She’s got a husband who loves her. She has little girls she adores, and she is living her own dream.