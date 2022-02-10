Adam Rothenberg’s journey as a professional actor has been one with lots of bumps in the road. However, his hard work and talent have helped him earn lots of opportunities. Many people will recognize Adam best for being in shows like Castle Rock and Ripper Street. Now, however, there’s another awesome project to add to the list. In 2022, Adam joined the cast of the Netflix series Ozark for its final season. Despite being a newcomer, he has already made a lasting impression on viewers and there’s a good chance that being on the show will help grow his fan base. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adam Rothenberg.
1. He’s A New Jersey Native
Adam was born and raised in northern New Jersey. He grew up about 30 minutes outside of New York City. There isn’t much information available about Adam’s early life, but we do know that he has Jewish roots. However, it’s unclear whether he is a practicing member of the faith.
2. He’s Happily Married
In 2021, Adam married actress Charlene McKenna who is originally from Ireland. They had a small ceremony at their home surrounded by close family and friends. The two worked together on the TV series Ripper Street. Adam and Charlene don’t have any children together and it doesn’t appear that Adam has children from any previous relationships.
3. He Has Several Off Jobs Before Getting Into Acting
Adam may be a star now, but that wasn’t always his reality. There was once a time when he was doing what he could to make ends meet like lots of other people. Before getting into the entertainment industry, Adam worked some pretty interesting jobs including being a garbage man and a security guard.
4. He Isn’t Into Social Media
Fans of Adam’s work would probably love to follow him on social media. Unfortunately, however, that won’t be a possibility. As of now, he doesn’t have verified profiles on any social media platforms. Given the fact that he is a very private person, it seems unlikely that he will ever become active on social media.
5. He Has Lots of Theater Experience
Adam has spent a good portion of his career acting in movies and TV shows, but he has also earned lots of respect due to his work on the stage. He has been part of quite a few theater productions over the years including The Wooden Breeks and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.
6. He’s A Producer
It’s obvious that acting is Adam’s primary focus, but he has also shown an interest in being on the other side of the camera. In 2003, he made his debut as a producer with a short film called Coyote Beach. As of now, this is his only behind-the-scenes credit, but it’ll be interesting to see if he decides to do more production work in the future.
7. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
We weren’t able to track down any information on what caused Adam to fall in love with acting, but we do know that it’s something he has taken very seriously for a long time. He studied acting at The Acting Studio in New York City where he trained under James Price.
8. He’s A Military Vet
Adam’s work in the entertainment business isn’t the only area of his life where he’s accomplished some impressive things. Prior to becoming a professional actor, Adam served in the United States Army from 1996 to 1997. During that time, he was based in Germany.
9. He Was In An Episode of Orange Is the New Black
If you take a look at Adam’s acting resume, you’ll notice that he has been part of some very successful projects. Among them is the Netflix original series Orange Is The New Black. He appeared in one episode of the show in 2019 in which he played Tiffany Doggett’s (Taryn Manning) father. Some of the other popular shows Adam had had guest appearances on include Law & Order: Criminal Intent and House.
10. He Was Supposed to Be In Wicked City
One of the things that can be stressful about being an actor is the fact that nothing is ever guaranteed. This is something that Adam knows from first-hand experience. In 2015, Adam was cast in a TV series called Wicked City, but he was replaced by another actor before filming started. Although it may have been a bummer at the time, it didn’t end up being a bad thing for Adam or his career. The series lasted for just one season and has been almost entirely forgotten by most people.