9 Popular Superhero Movies That Audiences Hated

Although the fanbase for superhero movies has grown over the years, not all have been an audience favorite. These films, despite their big budget or star-studded cast, often fail to appeal to audiences for several reasons. From predictable or illogical storylines, misplaced tone (too dark or silly), miscast actors, poor CGI and visual effects, or outright disrespect/misrepresentation of characters, these superhero movies failed even before they had a chance to succeed.
Having critics, whose standards are often insurmountable, pan a movie is common. However, failing to convince audiences is the biggest failure of any superhero movie. While some managed to recover a cult following over time, others are still seen as cautionary tales for filmmakers. Several of these superhero movies were so bad that actors list them as some of their worst projects. Being in a genre grounded in a growing fanbase, the stakes are always high for every superhero movie. Here’s a closer look at superhero movies that were heavily criticized by audiences.
1. Batman & Robin (1997)
Popcornmeter: 16%
Production Budget: $125–160 Million
Box Office Earnings: $238 Million
There’s no better way to start the list than with one of the 1990s’ most hated superhero movies. The 1997 Batman & Robin is infamous among audiences and critics for its over-the-top campiness, leaning heavily into a cartoonish tone. It was a far cry from the darker and more grounded expectations of previous Batman movies.
The Joel Schumacher-directed Batman & Robin starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dr. Victor Fries/Mr. Freeze and George Clooney as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The movie also starred Chris O’Donnell (as Dick Grayson/Robin), Uma Thurman (as Dr. Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy), Alicia Silverstone (as Barbara Wilson/Batgirl), and Michael Gough (as Alfred Pennyworth). Besides its weak storyline, Batman & Robin also seemingly suffered from overcrowded and underdeveloped characters.
2. Catwoman (2004)
Popcornmeter: 18%
Production Budget: $100 Million
Box Office Earnings: $82.4 Million
The Halle Berry-led 2004 Catwoman is widely regarded as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. It was panned by critics and audiences alike. One big turn-off for audiences was its plot, which many believed was generic, overly simplistic, and riddled with clichés. Also, for a superhero movie, its focus on a corrupt cosmetics company as the central conflict felt generally uninspired and trivial for a superhero narrative. For many audiences, Catwoman lacked a believable connection to the source material.
The DC Comics Catwoman is a morally complex antihero and Batman’s occasional love interest. The film also abandoned Selina Kyle’s persona and her ties to Gotham City. However, over the years, Catwoman became a cult curiosity for its camp value despite its initial failure. Also, Halle Berry received her first Razzie Award nomination and win for her performance. In the end, the movie remains a cautionary tale about how not to adapt a beloved superhero character.
3. Elektra (2005)
Popcornmeter: 29%
Production Budget: $43–65 Million
Box Office Earnings: $57 Million
The 2000s held a lot of promise for the superhero genre. As such, audiences were less than kind or willing to accept any subpar adaptations. Coming out in the wake of Spider-Man (2004) and Batman Begins (2005), Elektra felt outdated in its execution. Naturally, audiences were beginning to expect more depth and quality from superhero movies, and Elektra just didn’t deliver. Audiences considered the film’s storyline as shallow, incoherent, and full of clichés.
With Jennifer Garner portraying the iconic character, Elektra was created as a spin-off of the Ben Affleck-led 2003 Daredevil. However, audiences felt disappointed that the film didn’t effectively connect to or expand the already-established Daredevil world. Elektra’s critical and commercial failure effectively stalled the superhero character’s potential in Marvel’s live-action adaptations for about a decade. It wasn’t until Netflix’s Daredevil series (2015–2018) that the character was reintroduced in a much better-received version. Actress Élodie Yung portrayed the character in the series.
4. Fantastic Four (2005)
Popcornmeter: 45%
Production Budget: $87.5–100 Million
Box Office Earnings: $333.5 Million
Although the 2005 Fantastic Four was financially successful, many saw it as a missed opportunity to bring Marvel’s First Family to the big screen properly. Several others believed it leaned too heavily on campy humor and failed to provide the depth or excitement expected of a superhero film. In addition, its storyline and pacing were heavily criticized. Then, there were a few who felt certain actors were miscast. The 2005 Fantastic Four starred Ioan Gruffudd (as Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (as Sue Storm), Chris Evans (as Johnny Storm), Michael Chiklis (as Ben Grimm), and Julian McMahon (as Victor Von Doom).
Also, a notable mention is Kerry Washington, who portrayed Alicia Masters. Although Chris Evans received special praise for his performance and being the film’s highlight character, Gruffudd’s Reed Richards and Alba’s Susan Storm felt underdeveloped. Their chemistry also felt forced, undermining the plot’s emotional stakes. Then, there’s the depiction of Doctor Doom (one of Marvel’s most iconic villains) as an uninspired villain. Hopefully, Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal does justice to the character and gives it its rightful depth and menace.
5. Jonah Hex (2010)
Popcornmeter: 20%
Production Budget: $47 Million
Box Office Earnings: $11 million
There’s no salvaging a movie whose lead actor, Josh Brolin, still considers his worst project 24 years after its release. The 2010 Western superhero film Jonah Hex was a critical and commercial disaster. Audiences and critics criticized what seemed like a muddled storyline that felt rushed and poorly developed. Again, it was another live-action adaptation that deviated from its comics. At just 81 minutes, the film has little time for character development or proper world-building.
Several others criticized director Jimmy Hayward’s direction, with Jonah Hex being his live-action directorial debut. Hayward, who has a background as a screenwriter and animator, failed to do justice to the demands of a dark, live-action Western film. In the end, Jonah Hex is a cautionary tale about how poor execution, excessive studio meddling, and a lack of respect for source material can doom even promising concepts.
6. Green Lantern (2011)
Popcornmeter: 45%
Production Budget: $200 Million
Box Office Earnings: $237.2 Million
Although Ryan Reynolds’ natural charisma was praised, it wasn’t enough to save the 2011 Green Lantern. The movie ticked all the boxes of how not to make a superhero movie. It also didn’t help that it was released at the start of a decade when the superhero genre was one of Hollywood’s most-anticipated genres.
Fans of the Green Lantern franchise were disappointed by the lack of respect for the character and its poor execution. Green Lantern’s Box Office failure was also a testament to its lackluster reception. In hindsight, even Ryan Reynolds has openly mocked Green Lantern as one of his worst films, showing he also shares some of the audience’s frustrations with the project.
7. Fantastic Four (2015)
Popcornmeter: 18%
Production Budget: $120 Million
Box Office Earnings: $167.9 Million
In hindsight, bringing Marvel First Family to the big screen hasn’t been critically successful. It is for this reason many anticipate the MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps release in July 2025. The 2015 Fantastic Four movie was created as a reboot of the series. Critically, the film was widely regarded as another misstep for the franchise. The 2015 Fantastic Four starred Miles Teller (as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Michael B. Jordan (as Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Kate Mara (as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Jamie Bell (as Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Toby Kebbell (as Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom).
8. Suicide Squad (2016)
Popcornmeter: 58%
Production Budget: $175 Million
Box Office Earnings: $749.2 Million
David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad was another proof that a star-studded ensemble cast does not always translate into success. While some critics and audiences praised Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Will Smith’s (Deadshot) performances, most viewers felt the film was a missed opportunity due to its muddled execution. Interestingly, the 2016 Suicide Squad was a financial success, proving the potential and enthusiasm audiences had for it. Again, Suicide Squad becomes a cautionary tale of studio overreach and the dangers of trying to emulate competing franchises. In all honesty, the film was judged harshly, with most trying to compare the top superhero franchises. Suicide Squad backlash ultimately led to James Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad, which was much better received by audiences.
9. Madame Web (2024)
Popcornmeter: 55%
Production Budget: $100 Million
Box Office Earnings: $100.5 million
Being a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), Madame Web (2024) was naturally going to be a victim of much criticism. Although audiences generally liked Morbius, the critics were less than kind. As such, expectations were high for the SSU’s next project. Even before its theatrical release, Madame Web’s initial trailer faced ridicule online. This negative buzz likely impacted audience expectations and willingness to see the film. Also, Madame Web was released at the height of the “superhero fatigue.”
Would Madame Web have had favorable reviews if it had been released in a different decade? What is certain is that it has become increasingly hard to impress the ever-growing superhero audiences. The genre looks forward to its two biggest franchises, the MCU and DCU, as they usher in a new era in 2025. While these superhero movies failed to impress audiences, check out these superhero characters that probably shaped our childhoods.
Follow Us