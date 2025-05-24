6 Outstanding Roles for Anyone New to the MCU Thunderbolts*’s Actor Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell is an actor and former professional Ice hockey player with a rising profile in the last decade. Although he has a famous last name, he’s often not regarded as a “Nepo baby,” as he has had to work his way to success in Hollywood. Russell comes from a family of actors, being the only child of veteran actor Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. His grandfather is Bing Russell, and actor Oliver Hudson and actress Kate Hudson are his maternal half-siblings.
Wyatt Russell made his debut as John Walker/U.S. Agent in the MCU TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and reprised the superhero character in the 2025 Thunderbolts* and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (2026). As a part of the Thunderbolts, a group of antiheroes dubbed the New Avengers, Russell becomes an integral part of the MCU’s future. If the actor looked familiar, here are six of Wyatt Russell’s best performances in film and television.
22 Jump Street
The Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum-led buddy cop action-comedy sequel 22 Jump Street (2014) was Wyatt Russell’s first major career role. In the film, Russell plays Zook Haythe, a college student and football quarterback who befriends Tatum’s character, Jenko. Zook becomes a key figure in the investigation as the undercover cops try to track down a drug supplier on campus. The movie also starred Peter Stormare and Ice Cube. Like its predecessor, 22 Jump Street was a huge commercial success. Wyatt Russell’s performance was noteworthy, despite only being a supporting role.
Overlord
It is safe to say that the 2018 Overlord is Wyatt Russell’s breakout role. In the movie, Russell portrays Corporal Lewis Ford, a seasoned explosives expert who becomes the leader of a group of American paratroopers. After being dropped behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day, surviving members of the group proceed on their mission to destroy a Nazi-controlled radio tower.
However, they soon uncover a sinister secret that the Nazis are conducting horrific experiments that transform the dead into monstrous super-soldiers. Russell’s Ford character is portrayed as a tough, no-nonsense character with a pragmatic approach to warfare. Wyatt Russell’s performance received special critical praise for its depth. The 110-minute alternate history action-horror is a must-watch for audiences new to Wyatt Russell.
Lodge 49
Wyatt Russell led the cast of AMC’s short-lived comedy-drama series Lodge 49. The show was Russell’s first major role on television. Russell played Sean “Dud” Dudley, a laid-back, optimistic ex-surfer in Long Beach, California. Lodge 49 centers around Dud and his journey after several personal setbacks that leave him adrift and searching for purpose. His quest leads him to the Order of the Lynx, a quirky fraternal lodge that offers camaraderie and a sense of belonging. However, despite the series being critically acclaimed, Lodge 49 was canceled after 2 seasons, from 2018 to 2019. Audiences got to see a dramatic side of Wyatt Russell through his performance in the series.
Under the Banner of Heaven
Wyatt Russell’s performance in Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) offers a compelling and thought-provoking portrayal of one of the most disturbing crime cases in recent history. Russell portrays Dan Lafferty, one of the two brothers responsible for the 1984 murders of their sister-in-law, Brenda Wright Lafferty, and her infant daughter in Utah. The FX on Hulu true crime drama miniseries was based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book. The miniseries delves into the events leading up to these killings, which were influenced by extreme fundamentalist Mormon beliefs. Andrew Garfield leads the cast as the investigative detective Jeb Pyre.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
A must-watch Wyatt Russell performance for new and true fans of the actor has to be the Apple TV+ monster TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Audiences watched two generations of the Russells work on the same project, with Wyatt Russell playing the younger version of a character played by his biological father, Kurt Russell. In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Russell portrays Lee Shaw, a U.S. Army officer who becomes a key figure in the early days of the Monarch organization.
The series unfolds across two timelines: the 1950s and the present day. Wyatt Russell’s character is introduced as a young Army lieutenant in the early 1950s who becomes involved with the Randy family and their secretive study of the existence of Titans. For true fans of the Monsterverse franchise, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the second TV series and sixth installment in the billion-dollar franchise.
Night Swim
Never one to shy away from roles, Wyatt Russell broadened his resumé by leading the cast of the 2024 supernatural horror film Night Swim. Co-starred alongside Irish actress Kerry Condon, Russell plays a former major league baseball player whose career is cut short by multiple sclerosis. His character, Ray Waller, seeks a fresh start and moves with his wife and children into a new home with a backyard swimming pool. Like every true horror film, the pool harbors a dark secret. It’s haunted by a malevolent entity that begins to possess Ray. Although the film generally received mixed to average critical ratings, Wyatt Russell’s performance only confirms the actor’s versatility.
Follow Us