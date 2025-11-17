Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Abstract Art You Made (Closed)

by

Any form of abstract art is welcome. You can use a computer, draw it on paper, paint it, create it with beads or painted macaroni noodles, whatever you want, as long as it is abstract.

#1 Hannoverian Stripes – Brushes And Sprayed, 30×40 Cm (12″X16″)

#2 This Is A Pop-Up I Made Some Time Ago (The Three-Dimensionality Doesn’t Really Work In The Photo)

#3 Acrylic Poured On Canvas

#4 All That Jazz

#5 Lilac Licks….. Drawn By Myself

#6 ‘Moving Checkerboard With Orange And Blue’ – A Modern Take On ‘Opart’

#7 I Love Shapes And Color!

#8 Glass Beads

#9 Gouache And Acrylic On Canvas Board

#10 “Float” 4” By 6” Very Mystical Piece, It Felt Like I Painted It From The Inside!

#11 A Quilted Wall Hanging I Made Recently

#12 “Don’t Talk To Me Like That”. Acrylic Paint On Wood. This Was My Very First Piece! 4/2013

#13 I Know It’s Not That Great, But I Made It With Alcohol Markers. It Kind Of Reminds Me Of A Mountain Landscape With A Lake And A Sunset

#14 “Trapped In Meditation” Acrylics With Tissue, Antique Book Pieces And Putty. 34 By 36

#15 I Love Making Doodle On My iPad

#16 Alcohol Ink 1

#17 Beach/Cliff Acrylic Pour

#18 Last One!

#19 “Zen Garden” Acrylic, Rust And Pepeo On Canvas. 24 By 36 Framed

#20 “S**t I’m Stuck With” Digital Art With Procreate Acrylic Brushes

#21 Space Mandala

#22 “Deep Dive”. Acrylic And Coffee Filters As Clouds. 36 By 36 Sold!

#23 After Prison… Mixed Media On Canvas

#24 “Loop” Digital Art

#25 “Sparkles In My Kisses” Acrylic And Glitter! 32 By 36 Created To Benny And The Jets

#26 More Drawings!

#27 Gap

#28 Acrylic. Kay Jursik

#29 Neon Nights

#30 Acrylic On Canvas

#31 Panes 2

#32 A Little Constellation Abstract

#33 “Hemorrhaging Hurt” Acrylic Wash On Fabric. Sold

#34 Pen On Paper

#35 Hannovarian Stripes #2 – Same Procedure, Different Colours And Stripes

#36 Wild Flowers

#37 Kaleidoscope 1

#38 Kaleidoscope 2

#39 Prelude Of Love

#40 Stolen Dreams, Watercolor, Acrylic And Puff Paint On Canvas

#41 Charcoal On Paper #1

#42 Neurographic Art

#43 Hannovarian Stripes #3 – This Time, They’re Made Differently (See Comment)

#44 Kiss Of Flowers

#45 Drew This Just Now

#46 Decomposition

#47 Geometry Of Sky

#48 One Of A Kind Acrylics… All Abstract

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
