Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Abstract Art You Made (Closed)

Any form of abstract art is welcome. You can use a computer, draw it on paper, paint it, create it with beads or painted macaroni noodles, whatever you want, as long as it is abstract.
#1 Hannoverian Stripes – Brushes And Sprayed, 30×40 Cm (12″X16″)
#2 This Is A Pop-Up I Made Some Time Ago (The Three-Dimensionality Doesn’t Really Work In The Photo)
#3 Acrylic Poured On Canvas
#4 All That Jazz
#5 Lilac Licks….. Drawn By Myself
#6 ‘Moving Checkerboard With Orange And Blue’ – A Modern Take On ‘Opart’
#7 I Love Shapes And Color!
#8 Glass Beads
#9 Gouache And Acrylic On Canvas Board
#10 “Float” 4” By 6” Very Mystical Piece, It Felt Like I Painted It From The Inside!
#11 A Quilted Wall Hanging I Made Recently
#12 “Don’t Talk To Me Like That”. Acrylic Paint On Wood. This Was My Very First Piece! 4/2013
#13 I Know It’s Not That Great, But I Made It With Alcohol Markers. It Kind Of Reminds Me Of A Mountain Landscape With A Lake And A Sunset
#14 “Trapped In Meditation” Acrylics With Tissue, Antique Book Pieces And Putty. 34 By 36
#15 I Love Making Doodle On My iPad
#16 Alcohol Ink 1
#17 Beach/Cliff Acrylic Pour
#18 Last One!
#19 “Zen Garden” Acrylic, Rust And Pepeo On Canvas. 24 By 36 Framed
#20 “S**t I’m Stuck With” Digital Art With Procreate Acrylic Brushes
#21 Space Mandala
#22 “Deep Dive”. Acrylic And Coffee Filters As Clouds. 36 By 36 Sold!
#23 After Prison… Mixed Media On Canvas
#24 “Loop” Digital Art
#25 “Sparkles In My Kisses” Acrylic And Glitter! 32 By 36 Created To Benny And The Jets
#26 More Drawings!
#27 Gap
#28 Acrylic. Kay Jursik
#29 Neon Nights
#30 Acrylic On Canvas
#31 Panes 2
#32 A Little Constellation Abstract
#33 “Hemorrhaging Hurt” Acrylic Wash On Fabric. Sold
#34 Pen On Paper
#35 Hannovarian Stripes #2 – Same Procedure, Different Colours And Stripes
#36 Wild Flowers
#37 Kaleidoscope 1
#38 Kaleidoscope 2
#39 Prelude Of Love
#40 Stolen Dreams, Watercolor, Acrylic And Puff Paint On Canvas
#41 Charcoal On Paper #1
#42 Neurographic Art
#43 Hannovarian Stripes #3 – This Time, They’re Made Differently (See Comment)
#44 Kiss Of Flowers
#45 Drew This Just Now
#46 Decomposition
#47 Geometry Of Sky
#48 One Of A Kind Acrylics… All Abstract
