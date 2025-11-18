50 Fascinating Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Cats, As Shared By This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Say what you will, but one thing’s certain: everyone’s Twitter (or should we now call it ‘X’?) feed has been chaotic lately. Whatever alterations the current platform CEO implemented in the algorithm seem to favor posts from verified random accounts and brands that hardly align with our interests. However, amid this whole mess, one account consistently graces my timeline – Cats of Yore.
The account delivers precisely what it promises: snapshots of cats from bygone days. These cats could be in history paintings or accompanying a child in early 20th century New York City. They can play with a ball of string or wear a top hat. They may be napping, hissing, or hanging out with their owners. Still, one thing our whiskered friends all have in common is extreme cuteness! And well, if you like cats, that’s more than enough of a reason to check out some photos from Cats of Yore (click here for part one).
#1
Miss Ann Twynam and Smoky. 1943.
#2
Notice which person is smiling.
#3
Time for eepy. 1940.
#4
Photo by Anneke Hilhorst, 1973
#5
This would have made a much better Sistine Chapel. Ca. 1960.
#6
“A cat peers over the top of a Kodak Supermatic camera. ” Ca. 1930.
#7
“Three kittens cuddle in front of a giant fish tank, eyeing a very large grouper” 1952.
#8
Smoosh. 1937.
#9
Please sir, my apéritifs. 1975.
#10
“A man in Paris carries his cat to a local park, where he’ll play cards with friends.” 1968.
#11
“Whisky the cat was ‘babysitting’ for young Jaqueline Hewitt’s doll, but found it so comfortable in the pram that he fell asleep on the job.” 1954.
#12
Chub snugs. 1963.
#13
Gladys (Simmons) Van Kleeck and her cat Patsy. 1910.
#14
Business networking. 1946.
#15
A cat being lowered in a basket. 1933. People used to do this to let cats outside when they lived in apartment buildings. Maybe some people still do? I hope not. It’s cute but doesn’t seem safe.
#16
Coolest couple in the neighborhood. Photo from my collection, 1937.
#17
“The belly! Ca. 1950.”
#18
London, 1962.
#19
Black cat auditions for the film Tales of Terror, 1961.
#20
GET OFF MY LAWN. 1950.
#21
“Sorry, normally I limit this account to domestic cats but I just found this stunning night photo of a Canada Lynx in 1906 that I can’t not share. “
#22
Weather forecast: five clouds! Postcard from my collection, mailed 1907.
#23
“Helmuth Grandpa Deetjen at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn at Castro Canyon circa 1960.”
#24
What a wonderful kitty face. Leon Levinstein, 1954.
#25
Lunch! Ca. 1950s.
#26
Stunning. 1943.
#27
“Dorothy Van Kleeck with her cat Tommy Toodles” 1914.
#28
The grocer’s cat. 1939.
#29
Kitchen helper. 1954.
#30
Gremlin! 1976.
#31
“British disc jockey Jack Jackson pictured with his cat ‘Tiddles’ in the studio in May 1951.”
#32
“Cat on Manhattan” 1964.
#33
Happy home. 1950.
#34
Elizabeth Bishop and her cat, Minnow. 1938.
#35
Watcher. Ca. 1950.
#36
“That is one absolute unit of void. Photo from my collection, no info known.”
#37
Mrs. Annette Munn, Mr. Munn and their pet cat. Ca. 1900.
#38
#39
What a great portrait – I don’t know anything about this auction site though so I’m not recommending. Caveat emptor.
#40
Scaling Mount Snackies. 1913.
#41
I can’t decide if this is an author dust jacket portrait or glamour shot. 1952.
#42
This cat knew exactly how far it needed to sit. Negative from my collection, no additional info.
#43
“Man Seated with Cat at a Party”. William Hague Foster, ca. 1940-49.
#44
New York City, 1950.
#45
Fishing cat! There’s no date but I’m guessing 1930s because of the type of paper it is printed on.
#46
My Master’s Hat. Postcard from my collection, copyright 1904 and mailed 1908.
#47
Cool guys love kittens. Photo from my collection, no further info known.
#48
Cats are part of the family. 1913.
#49
Boo! From the book ‘Sam’ with text by John Crawford and photos by Edward Quigley, 1937.
#50
Cat at Front Street Playground. Ca. 1922.
