50 Fascinating Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Cats, As Shared By This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Say what you will, but one thing’s certain: everyone’s Twitter (or should we now call it ‘X’?) feed has been chaotic lately. Whatever alterations the current platform CEO implemented in the algorithm seem to favor posts from verified random accounts and brands that hardly align with our interests. However, amid this whole mess, one account consistently graces my timeline – Cats of Yore.

The account delivers precisely what it promises: snapshots of cats from bygone days. These cats could be in history paintings or accompanying a child in early 20th century New York City. They can play with a ball of string or wear a top hat. They may be napping, hissing, or hanging out with their owners. Still, one thing our whiskered friends all have in common is extreme cuteness! And well, if you like cats, that’s more than enough of a reason to check out some photos from Cats of Yore (click here for part one).

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

#1

Miss Ann Twynam and Smoky. 1943.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#2

Notice which person is smiling.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#3

Time for eepy. 1940.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#4

Photo by Anneke Hilhorst, 1973

Image source: CatsOfYore

#5

This would have made a much better Sistine Chapel. Ca. 1960.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#6

“A cat peers over the top of a Kodak Supermatic camera. ” Ca. 1930.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#7

“Three kittens cuddle in front of a giant fish tank, eyeing a very large grouper” 1952.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#8

Smoosh. 1937.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#9

Please sir, my apéritifs. 1975.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#10

“A man in Paris carries his cat to a local park, where he’ll play cards with friends.” 1968.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#11

“Whisky the cat was ‘babysitting’ for young Jaqueline Hewitt’s doll, but found it so comfortable in the pram that he fell asleep on the job.” 1954.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#12

Chub snugs. 1963.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#13

Gladys (Simmons) Van Kleeck and her cat Patsy. 1910.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#14

Business networking. 1946.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#15

A cat being lowered in a basket. 1933. People used to do this to let cats outside when they lived in apartment buildings. Maybe some people still do? I hope not. It’s cute but doesn’t seem safe.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#16

Coolest couple in the neighborhood. Photo from my collection, 1937.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#17

“The belly! Ca. 1950.”

Image source: CatsOfYore

#18

London, 1962.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#19

Black cat auditions for the film Tales of Terror, 1961.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#20

GET OFF MY LAWN. 1950.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#21

“Sorry, normally I limit this account to domestic cats but I just found this stunning night photo of a Canada Lynx in 1906 that I can’t not share. “

Image source: CatsOfYore

#22

Weather forecast: five clouds! Postcard from my collection, mailed 1907.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#23

“Helmuth Grandpa Deetjen at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn at Castro Canyon circa 1960.”

Image source: CatsOfYore

#24

What a wonderful kitty face. Leon Levinstein, 1954.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#25

Lunch! Ca. 1950s.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#26

Stunning. 1943.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#27

“Dorothy Van Kleeck with her cat Tommy Toodles” 1914.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#28

The grocer’s cat. 1939.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#29

Kitchen helper. 1954.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#30

Gremlin! 1976.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#31

“British disc jockey Jack Jackson pictured with his cat ‘Tiddles’ in the studio in May 1951.”

Image source: CatsOfYore

#32

“Cat on Manhattan” 1964.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#33

Happy home. 1950.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#34

Elizabeth Bishop and her cat, Minnow. 1938.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#35

Watcher. Ca. 1950.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#36

“That is one absolute unit of void. Photo from my collection, no info known.”

Image source: CatsOfYore

#37

Mrs. Annette Munn, Mr. Munn and their pet cat. Ca. 1900.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#38

Image source: CatsOfYore

#39

What a great portrait – I don’t know anything about this auction site though so I’m not recommending. Caveat emptor.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#40

Scaling Mount Snackies. 1913.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#41

I can’t decide if this is an author dust jacket portrait or glamour shot. 1952.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#42

This cat knew exactly how far it needed to sit. Negative from my collection, no additional info.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#43

“Man Seated with Cat at a Party”. William Hague Foster, ca. 1940-49.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#44

New York City, 1950.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#45

Fishing cat! There’s no date but I’m guessing 1930s because of the type of paper it is printed on.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#46

My Master’s Hat. Postcard from my collection, copyright 1904 and mailed 1908.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#47

Cool guys love kittens. Photo from my collection, no further info known.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#48

Cats are part of the family. 1913.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#49

Boo! From the book ‘Sam’ with text by John Crawford and photos by Edward Quigley, 1937.

Image source: CatsOfYore

#50

Cat at Front Street Playground. Ca. 1922.

Image source: CatsOfYore

Patrick Penrose
