Meet The Cast Of “Under The Banner Of Heaven”

It isn’t exactly a shocker for FX to produce quality, edge-of-your-seat content, but its latest offering, Under the Banner of Heaven, is simply just on a whole new level. The upcoming true-crime drama TV miniseries is created by Dustin Lance Black, who wrote the movie Milk, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Now he’s focusing his creative juices on this show, which is adapted from the nonfiction book of the same name by writer and mountaineer Jon Krakauer. Under the Banner of Heaven is set to premiere on April 28, 2022. The miniseries will be directed by David Mackenzie and Isabel Sandoval. The plot of the miniseries is as follows: “A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.” Under the Banner of Heaven features some of the most bankable figures in Hollywood today. If you want to learn more about the performers expected to appear in the miniseries, look no further. Here are the cast members of FX’s upcoming true-crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.
Andrew Garfield
Yes, Andrew Garfield is set to star in this much-anticipated FX miniseries. You’d think Garfield, being the Hollywood superstar that he is, won’t have enough time on his schedule to star in a miniseries, but the project must be too good not to be involved in. For most fans, Garfield is most popularly known for playing Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. A two-time Oscar nominee, Garfield gained a nomination and international acclaim for his portrayal of Desmond Doss in the biopic Hacksaw Ridge. He also received a nomination for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!, where he portrayed the screenwriter Jonathan Larson. Past projects include 99 Homes, The Social Network, Lions for Lambs, The Other Boleyn Girl, Breathe, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He has hosted Saturday Night Live twice and appeared in three episodes of Red Riding.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones is costarring in this upcoming drama miniseries, playing the role of Brenda Lafferty. Edgar-Jones is also a rising star in Hollywood. She has quickly risen in the ranks, with just a few movies and TV projects under her belt. She previously appeared in the movie Pond Life. In the Hulu movie Fresh, she starred alongside actor Sebastian Stan. Edgar-Jones is also going to appear in an upcoming movie titled Where the Crawdads Sing. On TV, she’s starred in two shows: War of the Worlds and Normal People. She’s also appeared in Silent Witness and Gentleman Jack. The English actress appeared on British Vogue’s 2020 list of influential women.
Sam Worthington
Another prominent Hollywood star appearing in Under the Banner of Heaven is Sam Worthington. The actor will be playing the character of Ron Lafferty. The actor is most notably known for his roles in Avatar, Terminator Salvation, and Clash of the Titans, playing the character of Perseus. He also appeared in more dramatic movies like The Debt, Everest, Hacksaw Ridge, The Shack, Manhunt: Unabomber, and Fractured. The actor is set to appear in two Avatar sequels in 2022 and 2024 respectively and in another film project titled The Georgetown Project. Worthington is also a video game regular, having voiced the role of Alex Mason in three Call of Duty games.
Denise Gough
Denise Gough will be playing Dianna Lafferty in Under the Banner of Heaven. The actress, a twice-winner of the Olivier Award, is a mainstay of theater, having appeared in People, Places and Things and The Duchess of Malfi. On the big screen, Gough has played roles in Martyrs Lane, Monday, The Other Lamb, The Kid Who Would Be King, and Collette.
Wyatt Russell
Former hockey player turned actor Wyatt Hawn Russell will be playing a role in Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor has appeared in movie projects like The Woman in the Window, Overlord, Blaze, Shimmer Lake, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, Table 19, Everybody Wants Some!!, and Cold in July. Russell is an MCU actor, having portrayed John Walker in the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Billy Howle
Billy Howle will be portraying Allen Lafferty in Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor is most popularly known for his roles in The Seagull and Outlaw King. He is set to appear in an upcoming film titled Infinite Storm. He played a lead role in the British TV series Glue, appearing in the show for eight episodes. Since then, he’s performed in New Worlds, The Witness for the Prosecution, MotherFatherSon, The Serpent, The Beast Must Die, and Chloe.
Gil Birmingham
Veteran actor Gil Birmingham is set to play the role of Bill Taba in Under the Banner of Heaven. On the big screen, Gil has played roles in the Twilight Saga, The Lone Ranger, Hell or High Water, The Space Between Us, and Saint Judy. On TV, he’s appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Siren, Yellowstone, and Pieces of Her.
Adelaide Clemens
An Australian actress who won the Logie Award for her role in Love My Way, Adelaide Clemens will be portraying Rebecca Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven. Some of the projects she’s been involved in include Tommy, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Rectify, Parade’s End, Lie to Me, The Pacific, All Saints, and Out of the Blue.
Rory Culkin
If the surname’s familiar to you, it’s for a good reason. Rory Culkin is the younger brother of actors Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin. The actor has appeared in Scream 4, Electrick Children, Gabriel, and Intruders. He’s also had a number of TV projects under his belt, like Halston and 50 States of Fright.
Seth Numrich
Actor Seth Numrich will be playing the role of Robin Lafferty. A Julliard graduate, he has appeared in Broadway productions.
Chloe Pirrie
Chloe Pirrie will be portraying Matilda Lafferty in Under the Banner of Heaven. She is most popularly known for her roles in Shell and The Game.
Sandra Seacat
A veteran actress and acting coach, Sandra Seacat will play Josie Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven. She has taught acting to Andrew Garfield, Isabella Rossellini, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laura Dern, Chris Pine, and many others.
Christopher Heyerdahl
Last on the list is actor Christopher Heyerdahl. The actor has appeared in Van Helsing, Hell on Wheels, and The Twilight Saga.