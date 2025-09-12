Heroic Grandma Risks Her Life To Save 2-Year-Old From Fire During Terrifying Mexico City Explosion

A powerful image has gone viral after a gas tanker truck exploded near Mexico City’s Puente de la Concordia bridge. Three people lost their lives and at least 70 others were injured.
The viral photo showed a severely burned grandmother clutching her 2-year-old granddaughter while a police officer guided them away from the flames.
Authorities later confirmed that both were taken to a hospital, where they remain under medical care.
A grandmother’s heroism in the face of fire instantly went viral on social media
Image credits: Getty/ObturadorMX
The woman in the viral photo was later identified as 49-year-old Alicia Matías, who was with her granddaughter when the explosion tore through the Iztapalapa district.
Witnesses said the grandmother instinctively used her own body as a shield against the fire, suffering severe burns to protect her grandchild.
In the viral image, Alicia could be seen with burns all over. Her clothes were hanging in tatters, and her hair was completely gone, seemingly burned off.
Her arms, however, still cradled the small girl, who appeared to be far less injured than her grandmother.
A police officer could be seen walking beside the pair in the photo, according to El Universal.
A video also showed the policeman taking the baby in his arms, carrying the infant onto a motorcycle, and rushing to the hospital.
Image credits: La Jornada Mx
The description of the video told the tale of a heroic grandmother who would do anything to protect her grandchild.
“A woman used her body as a shield to protect her granddaughter from the fire. Despite her burns, Alicia left the area with the child in her arms,” the video’s captions read.
The police officer’s heroic response captured a tense rush to the hospital
Mexico City’s Citizen Security Secretariat confirmed that the unnamed officer stepped in to help Alicia and her granddaughter escape.
A seven-minute video recorded on the officer’s vest camera showed him taking the baby into his arms, then placing the child on a motorcycle with the help of another motorist. Together, they raced the infant to a hospital.
The video of the policeman rushing the baby to the hospital was tense, with the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to get the 2-year-old to a medical facility.
Image credits: X/Milenio
Fortunately, the baby made it to the emergency room. Alicia herself was later treated for her injuries as well.
“A motorcyclist helped the officer transport the child to the hospital. Amid the chaos, the child, who had multiple burns, was taken to the emergency room,” the video noted.
According to reports, both Alicia and her granddaughter were admitted for treatment, though the full extent of their injuries is unclear.
Alicia’s daughter later told Televisión Azteca that her mother is 49 years old and the baby girl in the viral video is her 2-year-old daughter.
Mexico City Prime Minister Clara Brugada released a preliminary list of the injured, noting that victims were sent to several hospitals across the city.
The police officer’s quick action has been hailed as life-saving. On social media, some users have created montages depicting Alicia and the officer wearing capes, a reference to their heroism.
The explosion was among the most destructive incidents in Mexico City in recent years
Image credits: La Jornada Mx
According to the Associated Press, Mayor Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that left three people gone, 70 injured, and almost 30 vehicles burned at the site.
Images shared by authorities showed large flames bursting from the truck as people ran from the explosion.
Injuries were evident in the images, with some people wearing tattered clothing that seemed melded to their skin. A number also had burns on their faces.
Image credits: Getty/ObturadorMX
“This is a horrible accident,” the mayor stated.
Prosecutors are investigating the incident, but the explosion appears to have happened after the gas tanker truck tipped over on the highway.
Image credits: X/TortilleriasA
The gas tanker had the logo of energy firm Silza on its side, though the AP noted that a representative from the company denied that the truck was their vehicle.
