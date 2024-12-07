6 Actors Who Won Oscars For Portraying Real-Life Monarchs

Few roles challenge actors, such as embodying a real-life monarch; winning an Oscar for it only validates the brilliance of such a performance. Monarchs often carry a legacy steeped in history, power, and cultural significance, demanding performances that balance authenticity with artistic interpretation. For over a century, Hollywood has portrayed monarchs in film and television.
From ancient rulers to modern sovereigns, these portrayals captivate audiences and provide insight into the complex lives behind the crown. Over the years, the Academy Awards have recognized actors who portray these monarchs with nominations. As of 2024, these are the only 6 actors who have won Oscars for portraying real-life monarchs.
1. Charles Laughton in The Private Life of Henry VIII
Although not a famous name among today’s film audiences, Charles Laughton was one of the greatest actors of his generation. In the Alexander Korda-directed 1933 British film The Private Life of Henry VIII, Laughton was cast as the titular character, King Henry VIII. Charles Laughton’s portrayal focused on the infamous English monarch’s personal and often tumultuous romantic life, particularly his relationships with his wives.
Besides his legacies, King Henry VIII is known for marrying six wives, excluding his mistresses. The Private Life of Henry VIII begins after the execution of his second wife, Anne Boleyn (portrayed by Merle Oberon). Charles Laughton brought humor and dramatic gravitas to the role, effortlessly capturing Henry’s larger-than-life personality, charisma, and volatility.
The Private Life of Henry VIII was a critical and commercial success and marked a milestone in Laughton’s career. His performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination, his only Oscar win (although he received two other nominations). The Private Life of Henry VIII was also notable for being one of the first British films to achieve international acclaim.
2. Yul Brynner in The King and I
Russian-born actor Yul Brynner became the second actor to win an Oscar for portraying a King. His win was for portraying King Mongkut of Siam in Walter Lang’s 1956 musical film The King and I. King Mongkut of Siam was the fourth king of Siam from the Chakri dynasty, who reigned from April 2, 1851, to October 1, 1868. The King and I was based on the 1951 musical, which was also based on Anna Leonowens‘ memoirs. The film’s plot centered around the relationship between King Mongkut and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher he hired to educate his children and modernize his court.
Yul Brynner, who had portrayed the monarch in the musical play, was chosen to reprise the role in the film adaptation. Yul Brynner’s portrayal of the charismatic and complex monarch was commanding and multifaceted. Brynner’s performance became iconic, showcasing his unique physicality, sharp wit, and magnetic presence. His interpretation of King Mongkut of Siam remains one of musical film history’s most memorable and enduring performances. Interestingly, his performance as King Mongkut was Brynner’s only Oscar nomination and win.
3. Katharine Hepburn in The Lion In Winter
Before portraying Eleanor of Aquitaine, actress Katharine Hepburn had been nominated 10 times for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Hepburn is still regarded as one of Hollywood’s most successful leading actresses of all time. In The Lion in Winter, the film portrays the intense and scheming dynamics of the royal family of England during Christmas 1183. King Henry II (portrayed by Peter O’Toole) and his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their three sons vie for power and influence over the kingdom’s future.
Hepburn portrayed Eleanor as a fiercely intelligent, sharp-tongued, and resilient woman. Katharine Hepburn’s portrayal remains one of the defining interpretations of the historical Queen. Hepburn’s performance earned the actress her eleventh Academy Award nomination and second win. That year, at the 41st Academy Awards and in a rare tie, she shared her Best Actress win with Barbra Streisand, who won for Funny Girl. So far, it has been the only time an award was shared between two winners.
4. Helen Mirren in The Queen
HM Queen Elizabeth II is the most depicted Queen in film and television. English actress Helen Mirren joined the growing list of actresses who had portrayed the Queen with her casting in Stephen Frears’ 2006 historical drama The Queen. The movie focuses on the British monarch’s response to the death of Princess Diana in 1997. This followed the public outcry over the royal family’s perceived detachment. Through this lens,
The Queen explored themes of tradition, duty, and the evolving role of the monarchy in modern society. Helen Mirren‘s masterful portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II was at the forefront of the film’s plot. Mirren captured the reserved demeanor, inner conflict, and quiet strength of the Queen. Besides receiving her third Oscar nomination and only win, the true Queen Elizabeth II reportedly praised Helen Mirren’s portrayal and invited the actress to dinner at the Buckingham Palace.
5. Colin Firth in The King’s Speech
The most recent performance of a King that won an Oscar is Colin Firth’s portrayal of King George VI in Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech (2010). The film tells the inspiring story of King George VI’s struggle to overcome a debilitating stutter. Moreover, after his brother abdicated the throne, King George VI ascended the throne during a time of national crisis leading up to World War II.
Central to the film’s plot is King George VI’s relationship with Lionel Logue (portrayed by Geoffrey Rush). Logue is an unconventional speech therapist who helps the King find his voice, literally and figuratively. Colin Firth’s performance as King George VI cemented his reputation as one of his generation’s finest actors. Besides the film’s wide acclaim and commercial success, Colin Firth earned his second Oscar nomination and the first win of his career at the 83rd Academy Awards.
6. Olivia Colman in The Favourite
In Yorgos Lanthimos’ satirical absurdist period dark comedy The Favourite, English actress Olivia Colman portrayed Queen Anne. Colman’s portrayal of Queen Anne is both deeply tragic and darkly comedic. Colman brings to life a ruler plagued by physical ailments, emotional instability, and deep loneliness. Despite these perceived limitations, Colman also imbues the character with moments of sharp wit and unexpected power. The Favourite is set in early 18th-century England during the final years of Queen Anne’s reign.
The film focuses on the intense rivalry between two cousins, Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (portrayed by Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Hill (portrayed by Emma Stone). The cousins vie for the Queen’s affection, favor, and political influence. Olivia Colman’s performance earned the actress her first Oscar nomination (she has had two subsequent nominations since then) and win. Colman’s ability to balance Queen Anne’s vulnerability and eccentricity made the character unforgettable and multi-dimensional. Olivia Colman, known for her Oscar-worthy performances, is presently the last actor to win an Oscar for portraying a monarch.
