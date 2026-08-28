14 Highest-Grossing Black Actresses in Hollywood History, Ranked by Worldwide Box Office

From billion-dollar superhero franchises to record-breaking sci-fi epics, Black actresses have played pivotal roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest commercial successes. While awards and critical acclaim often dominate conversations about acting careers, worldwide box office totals tell another compelling story. They highlight the performers whose films have attracted millions of moviegoers worldwide and generated billions in ticket sales.
The article’s ranking is based on each actress’s cumulative worldwide box office earnings from theatrical releases. While many of these stars reached the top thanks to blockbuster franchises, others built their totals through decades of consistent work in commercially successful films. Here’s a look at the Black actresses whose movies have earned the most at the global box office.
14. Regina Hall
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $2.5+ billion
Regina Hall has balanced comedy, horror, and drama throughout her career. While the Scary Movie franchise introduced her to mainstream audiences, films such as Girls Trip, Think Like a Man, and The Best Man Holiday added to her impressive box office resume. Her career’s longevity has made her one of Hollywood’s most dependable performers.
13. Rosario Dawson
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $2.5+ billion
Rosario Dawson has enjoyed success across multiple genres and franchises. She appeared in Men in Black II, Sin City, Zombieland: Double Tap, and provided voice work for numerous DC animated films. Although the focus is on box office hits, Dawson’s growing television career has added to her success in Hollywood.
12. Taraji P. Henson
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $3.1+ billion
Taraji P. Henson has enjoyed success in both film and television. Box office hits such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, Think Like a Man, and the Ice Age franchise contributed significantly to her worldwide earnings. Her ability to move comfortably between drama and comedy has kept her in demand for more than two decades.
11. Whoopi Goldberg
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $4.6+ billion
Whoopi Goldberg‘s career spans more than four decades and includes several iconic commercial hits. Ghost became one of the highest-grossing films of 1990, while The Lion King added another enormous global success through voice acting. Combined with the Sister Act films and numerous family movies, Goldberg remains one of Hollywood’s most commercially successful actresses.
10. Viola Davis
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $5+ billion
Besides being one of the most decorated actresses of her generation, Viola Davis has also delivered impressive commercial results. Her appearances in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and the Kung Fu Panda franchise helped boost her box office earnings. Combined with acclaimed performances in Fences and The Woman King, Davis has achieved both artistic and commercial success.
9. Halle Berry
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $5.1+ billion
Halle Berry became a global star through the X-Men franchise and the James Bond film Die Another Day. Other commercial successes, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, further strengthened her career total. She also remains the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.
8. Tessa Thompson
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $5.6+ billion
Tessa Thompson‘s box office total climbed rapidly after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valkyrie. She also starred in Creed, Men in Black: International, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Her combination of franchise films and acclaimed independent projects has established her as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses.
7. Octavia Spencer
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $5.6+ billion
Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer has quietly assembled an outstanding commercial resume. She appeared in The Help, Hidden Figures, Zootopia, Onward, and The Shape of Water, amongst several others. Whether leading or supporting, Spencer has become a familiar face in both critically acclaimed and financially successful productions.
6. Naomie Harris
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $6.5+ billion
Although not a household name, Naomie Harris has benefited from roles in several billion-dollar franchises. She portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films starring Daniel Craig and appeared as Tia Dalma in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Her Academy Award-nominated performance in Moonlight showcased her dramatic range beyond blockbuster filmmaking.
5. Danai Gurira
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $7+ billion
Danai Gurira‘s filmography is relatively small, yet it includes some of the biggest movies ever made. As Okoye in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she became part of multiple billion-dollar productions. Those franchise appearances quickly propelled her into the upper tier of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actresses.
4. Letitia Wright
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office: $7+ billion
Letitia Wright reached the upper ranks of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actresses thanks to her starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her debut as the brilliant Wakandan princess Shuri in Black Panther before appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The combined success of those films accounts for the bulk of her impressive worldwide box office total.
Beyond Marvel, Wright has earned praise for performances in films such as Death on the Nile, The Silent Twins, and Aisha. Although her filmography is still relatively modest compared to some veterans on this list, her involvement in several of the highest-grossing films ever made has secured her place among Hollywood’s top box office performers. As she continues to take on leading roles, her career total is likely to climb even higher.
3. Lupita Nyong’o
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $8.9+ billion
Lupita Nyong’o has amassed remarkable box-office numbers despite a relatively compact filmography. Her credits include Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, three Star Wars films, Disney’s The Jungle Book, A Quiet Place: Day One, and The Wild Robot. Nearly every major franchise she has joined has become a worldwide success.
2. Angela Bassett
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $9.1+ billion
Angela Bassett‘s legendary career reached new commercial heights after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Queen Ramonda. Alongside Black Panther and its sequel, she appeared in a few Mission: Impossible films, Green Lantern, and numerous other successful releases. Her blend of prestige and blockbuster filmmaking has made her one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actresses.
1. Zoe Saldaña
Approximate Worldwide Career Box Office Earnings: $17+ billion
No Black actress comes close to Zoe Saldaña‘s commercial record. She is the only performer to appear prominently in the Avatar, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and modern Star Trek franchises. Those films include several of the highest-grossing movies ever released, making Saldaña not only the highest-grossing Black actress in Hollywood history but one of the highest-grossing actors of any kind. Guinness World Records also recognizes Zoe Saldaña as the highest-grossing actress in leading roles worldwide.
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