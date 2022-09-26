Who is Letitia Wright? 5 Must-See Movies She Stars In

Unless you’ve been a fan of Letitia Wright or seen her older movies, it would seem like she popped up on the screen in 2018. Undoubtedly, 2018 was Letitia Wright’s year! These days, one of the ways to become an overnight sensation in Hollywood is to feature in an MCU movie.
Letitia Wright earned her spot if that’s a rite of passage. The Guyanese-British actress has been on screen since as far back as 2011. Although 2011 was when she became a professional actress, she played the role of Anahson in an episode of 2005 Doctor Who.
If you’re a lover of her works, these are the top must-watch movies of hers.
Black Panther (2018)
As far as most people are concerned, this was the movie that gave Letitia Wright the recognition she truly deserves. Letitia plays Shuri, a character that’s the younger sister of the Black Panther. Letitia Wright’s character not only plays the sister and princess role, but she wins the heart of fans as an essential part of the storyline.
In retrospect, there are probably a handful of actresses that would have been able to bring Shuri’s character to life as Letitia did. Black Panther was a massive success at the box office. Thumbs up to director Ryan Coogler for bringing Black Panther out of the comic books to the screen.
Death on the Nile (2022)
If you have watched Murder on the Orient Express, this movie comes as a sequel. Yes, you guessed right; it is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel Death on the Nile.
Letitia Wright plays the character of Rosalie Otterbourne. In the movie, Rosie is the business manager and sister of the iconic jazz singer, Salome Otterbourne. Since the movie’s release, critics’ reviews have been both positive and negative. Whatever the case, Death on the Nile has done $137.3 million at the Box Office against a $90 million budget.
Aisha (2022)
Letitia Wright gets in this movie to show her versatility as an actress. If you’re a fan of Letitia and love drama, this is one 2022 movie to see. Letitia Wright gives her all for the Aisha character by giving viewers an in-depth understanding of the struggles of seeking asylum in a foreign country.
The movie’s storyline puts Aisha Osagie as a young Nigerian woman in Ireland seeking asylum. Although making friends with Connor seems to be the silver lining in her dark immigration clouds, Aisha struggles to keep the friendship and maintain her residency status in Ireland.
If there was doubt about Letitia Wright’s role delivery, Aisha silences her critics. The movie has received positive reviews since its release.
The Silent Twins (2022)
2022 is one busy year for Letitia Wright as she’s set to feature in four movies. The last time she did this was in 2018, which saw her as the highest box office-earning actor. While she may not earn that title this year, it doesn’t remove the fact that she has been busy.
The Silent Twins was released in September 2022 and saw Letitia Wright play the lead role of June Gibbons alongside British actress Tamara Lawrance. The movie is set in the 70s and 80s and sees twin sisters choosing to no longer communicate with anyone other than themselves. It follows from being in the only black family in a small Wales town.
Deciding to live for themselves, they spiral into a life of vandalism that sees them get sentenced to a psychiatric hospital. The story follows the twin sisters making a choice to stay together or go their separate ways.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
While you play catch-up with these other Letitia Wright movies, you have one to look forward to in November. Letitia Wright is back as Shuri in MCU’s Black Panther sequel. However, this is not the second time we’ll see Letitia Wright in an MCU movie. She appeared as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War and 2019 Avengers: Endgame.
This movie is one of the most anticipated MCU movies in 2022. The movie gives a storyline after the death of King T’Challa. Shuri, Queen Ramonda, the Dora Milaje, Okoye, and M’Baku must stand together to save and preserve the Wakanda nation from intruders.