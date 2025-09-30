10 Famous Marvel Superheroes Stan Lee Didn’t Create (And Who Did)

For many MCU fans, it’s a shock to discover that Stan Lee didn’t create a growing list of famous Marvel superheroes. Understandably, when people think of Marvel superheroes, the first name that comes to mind is usually Stan Lee. If anything, this revelation helps audiences appreciate the diversity of Marvel’s creative talent.
As the face of Marvel Comics for decades, Stan Lee co-created iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and countless others who shaped the golden age of superhero storytelling. Lee’s legacy looms so large that it’s easy to assume he had a hand in creating every major superhero character under the Marvel banner. However, the truth is, some of the most popular and enduring heroes in Marvel history, especially those that have been adapted in live-action movies and series, came from the minds of other brilliant creators.
1. Captain America/Steve Rogers
Long before Stan Lee became the face of Marvel Comics, Captain America/Steve Rogers was already waving the red, white, and blue. Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby in 1940. The superhero character made his debut in Captain America Comics #1, which was released on December 20, 1940, under Timely Comics, which later evolved into Marvel Comics. Although Stan Lee didn’t co-create the superhero character, he played a huge role in Captain America’s resurgence during the 1960s. Alongside Jack Kirby, Lee formally reintroduced Steve Rogers in The Avengers #4 (March 1964). He then revived his solo stories, modernizing the hero for a new generation.
2. Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel
Not to be confused with Mar-Vell/Walter Lawson, which Stan Lee co-created, Carol Danvers was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan in 1968. Carol Danvers first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 in March 1968. Originally introduced as an Air Force officer, Carol Danvers gained powers after an accident involving the Kree hero Mar-Vell. Carol Danvers started as Ms. Marvel before eventually taking on the Captain Marvel mantle.
3. Guardians of the Galaxy
The Guardians of the Galaxy are one of the most popular Marvel superhero teams adapted to the big screen. However, the group of superheroes that make up the team in the film weren’t in the original team. Roy Thomas, Arnold Drake, and Gene Colan originally created the Guardian of the Galaxy in 1969, culling out the superheroes from an alternate universe within the Marvel Comics continuity. The superhero team first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #18, which was published in January 1969.
The original Guardians of the Galaxy consisted of Vance Astro, Yondu Udonta, Captain Charlie-27, and Martinex T’Naga. Aleta Ogord, Stakar Ogord, and Nikki were later added to the group. Besides not creating the 1969 Guardians of the Galaxy, Stan Lee also didn’t create any of its original, individual members. The famous Guardians of the Galaxy team that debuted in the MCU was created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning in 2008. They first appeared in Annihilation: Conquest #6, published in April 2008.
Interestingly, Stan Lee also didn’t create most of the individual members of the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy. That’s right, Lee didn’t create Peter Quill/Star-Lord (created by Steve Englehart and Steve Gan), Gamora (created by Jim Starlin), and Drax the Destroyer (Jim Starlin). He also didn’t create Rocket (Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen), Nebula (Roger Stern and John Buscema), and Mantis (Steve Englehart and Don Heck). Groot is the only Guardians of the Galaxy character Stan Lee co-created.
4. Shang-Chi
Shang-Chi may feel like a modern Marvel icon thanks to his blockbuster debut in the MCU. However, the character’s origins go back to the 1970s. Shang-Chi was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973. The superhero character first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15, which was published in December 1973. Shang-Chi’s introduction into the comics was Marvel’s push to tap into the rising popularity of martial arts films. What makes Shang-Chi unique among Marvel heroes is his reliance on skill, discipline, and sheer physical training rather than superhuman gifts.
5. Blade
Although the superhero character is yet to officially make his MCU debut, the previous trilogy movies make Blade one of Marvel Comics’ famous characters on screen. When most people think of Marvel’s vampire hunter, most assume Blade was another brainchild of Stan Lee. In reality, Blade was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in 1973. The half-human, half-vampire made his first appearance in The Tomb of Dracula #10, published in July 1973.
6. The Punisher/Frank Castle
The famous Marvel antihero was also not created by Stan Lee. The Punisher, also known as Frank Castle, was created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr., and Ross Andru in 1974. Unlike most traditional superheroes, Frank Castle isn’t motivated by justice in the conventional sense but by personal vengeance after the brutal murder of his family. The antihero first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man issue 129, which was published in February 1974.
7. Wolverine/James Howlett/Logan
Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes, but surprisingly, he wasn’t created by Stan Lee. The clawed mutant, whose real name is James Howlett but more widely known as Logan, first appeared in a cameo appearance in The Incredible Hulk #180 in October 1974. The character made his official appearance in the next issue, #181 of The Incredible Hulk, in November 1974.
Wolverine was originally conceived by Marvel editor Roy Thomas, writer Len Wein, and artist John Romita Sr. Interestingly, Stan Lee co-created the X-Men with Jack Kirby. However, with the success of the Wolverine character, it became a member of the X-Men and a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe.
8. Venom/Eddie Brock
Another famous Marvel Comics superhero character that Stan Lee didn’t create is Eddie Brock, aka Venom. The character’s origins trace back to a fan design submitted in the mid-1980s, which Marvel later purchased and reworked. Writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane then shaped Eddie Brock’s Venom into the menacing, symbiotic counterpart to Spider-Man. Although Venom’s alien costume debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #252 in May 1984, it wasn’t until issue #300, published in May 1988, that Venom made a full appearance.
9. Deadpool/Wade Wilson
Deadpool is one of the most unique and unconventional characters in Marvel’s massive roster. However, it isn’t one of Stan Lee’s creations. Deadpool/Wade Wilson was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza in 1990. Unlike the traditional clean-cut superheroes, Deadpool stood out with his sarcastic humor, fourth-wall-breaking antics, and morally gray approach to crime-fighting. None other could have breathed life into the antihero character like Ryan Reynolds did. While it remains one of the most successful Marvel characters on the big screen, it wasn’t Stan Lee’s creation.
10. Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel
Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel is one of the most recent Marvel superheroes who quickly became a fan-favorite. The original Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, appeared in 1968. Ms. Marvel took on fresh meaning in 2013 with the introduction of Kamala Khan. Kamala Khan was created by G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie.
As a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City, Kamala Khan became Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to headline her own comic. The superheroine first appeared as a background cameo in Captain Marvel #14, published in August 2013. She made her official, full appearance in All-New Marvel Now! Point One #1, which was published on January 1, 2014.
