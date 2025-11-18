Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best “Plot Twist” In Real Life? (Closed)

Share your stories!
#1
Mine is I recently went to a shelter to escape a very abusive and suppressive relationship. Long story short, he got me drunk on my birthday so I couldn’t make it back by curfew and I am now currently sleeping on said bf mother’s back porch and haven’t been able to leave or go anywhere since June 6th. It’s the 28th. Every time I go to sleep I pray I don’t wake up.
#2
My mom’s friend (well she’s my friend too but she was my mom’s friend first) got a divorce and moved in with us. It is like having the fun aunt around all the time she is so awesome. Her birthday’s tomorrow, and I got her some macrons with her favorite animal, the orca, printed on them.
#3
Few Potential Options: I’ll say ironically going and reading “Fight Club” in college.
Made it so I’m more willing to just say, “Well, Life is going to life anyway,” about a lot of things. Not everything, (certainly not about getting Epilepsy later in college), but seemed to help with lessening my perfectionism to an extent because literally nothing matters in the grand scheme of reality anyway.
