Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Myth And Why? (Closed)

Just a question for everyone.
#1
I’ve always loved the Greek myth of soulmates, that humans once were a creature made of two human bodies fused together, and fearing their power Zeus separated them. Now the humans search throughout their lives looking for their (literal) other half, and that that is their soulmate.
#2
my favorite myth is the story of how Olympus was created, where Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Hades, Demeter, and Hestia, defeated Kronos and through the battle took the previous biggest mountain and cut it down to half the size. I love this simply how the Greeks would reason it out for why the mountain was chosen, and why it was the biggest
#3
It’s more of a fairy tale. This year is the year of the snake, and there are many myths and legends about snakes in Japan, but I like most the one where a man marries a woman who later turns out to be snake. Once her true self has been uncovered, she had to return to the lake, but gave her husband magical stone which could produce milk to feed their baby. The stone was stolen by the greedy feudal, and the snake gave another stone to feed her baby. These stones, it turned out, were her eyes, but she preferred to go blind rather than let her baby starve. In some versions this stone also get stolen, and the snake causes a great earthquake, which destroys the castle and the feudal perishes in its ruins.
#4
Native American mythology. Their myths are about nature and the connection between humans and the natural world.
#5
Bacchus and Philemon. They’re just normal people who happened to have an extraordinary thing happen to them
Follow Us