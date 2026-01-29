10 Celebrities Who Gave Their Kids Surprisingly Unique Names

From comic book tributes to musical references and whimsical ideas, many celebrities delight in giving their children names that stand out. While these names often spark conversations and sometimes controversy, they undeniably leave a mark on pop culture. Many of these celebrities avoid traditional names in favor of ones that reflect their personalities. These names often feel bold, creative, or deeply personal.
Thanks to social media, the fascination with celebrity families has only quadrupled since the ’80s and ’90s. One moment that has always attracted attention is the announcement of a baby name. Since the turn of the new century, celebrities have become more creative and liberal in choosing their kids’ names. Here are 10 of the weirdest names celebrities have given their kids.
1. Kal-El Cage — Nicolas Cage’s Son
Kal-El Cage is actor Nicolas Cage’s second child and son. Kal-El was born to Cage and his then-third wife, Alice Kim, on October 3, 2005. The name comes from Superman’s Kryptonian birth name. Cage has long loved comic characters and admired their symbolism. According to the actor, he wanted a name that embodied strength, uniqueness, and a sense of heroism.
Interestingly, Nicolas Cage would later voice Kal-El/Clark Kent /Superman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018). He also made a cameo appearance as the character in The Flash (2023). Although his son’s name, Kal-El, puts him on the list, Nicolas Cage named his third child, and only daughter, August.
2. Pilot Inspektor — Jason Lee’s Son
Jason Lee, famous for playing Earl Hickey in the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, named his first child Pilot Inspektor. The actor had the child with his then-partner, actress Beth Riesgraf. According to Lee, the name choice came from his love for rock band Grandaddy’s 2000 song “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot.”
The couple considered the name adventurous and uniquely expressive. Unarguably, the unconventional spelling “Inspektor” adds to the name’s distinctiveness. When the name was first revealed, reactions ranged from shock to admiration. However, Jason Lee stood firm, adding that the name felt right for the child’s journey. To date, it remains one of the most talked-about celebrity baby names ever revealed.
3. The Carter Kids — Jay-Z & Beyoncé
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have three children whose names quickly became cultural talking points. Their first child, Blue Ivy, was born on January 7, 2012, and instantly captured worldwide attention. The couple chose “Blue” for its personal significance, and “Ivy,” connected to the Roman numeral IV, a number deeply important to the couple.
Five years later, the power couple welcomed their second and third child, twins Rumi and Sir, in June 2017. Judging from the name chosen for their first child, expectations were high for the twin names. The couple didn’t disappoint, with Rumi reportedly named after the legendary 13th-century Persian poet, Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, whose work inspired the family. Sir was named because he entered the world with a calm and commanding presence, showcasing a regal demeanor.
4. Dusty Rose & Gio Grace — Adam Levine’s Kids
Maroon 5’s lead singer, Adam Levine, and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016. The name came from a suggestion by comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who offered it after hearing Levine’s earlier options. Levine, who initially had a hard time convincing his wife, said the name felt perfect because it had a soft, warm tone. Behati eventually fell in love with it, especially because it balanced a vintage feel with a modern twist.
The couple welcomed their second child, Gio Grace, on February 15, 2018. The couple decided to settle for yet another unique name combination. However, the couple has never openly discussed the inspiration behind the name. The couple welcomed their third child and first son on January 28, 2023, but have yet to make his name public, especially following the backlash they received from fans over the inspiration for their kid’s names.
5. Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, & Blossom Belles — Cardi B and Offset’s Kids
Cardi B and Offset chose names for their children that reflected their bold styles and strong identities. Their first child, Kulture Kiari, was born on July 10, 2018, with a name that immediately caught attention. The name “Kulture” is connected to Offset’s Migos hip-hop group’s sophomore album Culture. “Kiari” came from Offset’s birth name, creating a personal link that felt meaningful and intentional. Their second child, Wave Set, continued their pattern of expressive naming when he was born on September 4, 2021.
The couple reportedly chose “Wave” because they wanted something fresh and standout. “Set” came from Offset’s stage name, tying their son’s name to his artistic persona. Their third and last child together, born on September 7, 2024, was named Blossom Belles. The name was inspired by growth, beauty, and positivity. Cardi B recently gave birth to her fourth child with her new partner, NFL player Stefon Diggs, in November 2025. The child’s name has not yet been announced to the public.
6. Ever Gabo, Dashiel Edan, & Osian Lark — Milla Jovovich & Paul W.S. Anderson Kids
Actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson have always embraced creativity in their personal lives, and their children’s names reflect that spirit. The couple first gave birth to their daughter, Ever Gabo, in November 3, 2007. “Ever” represents eternal strength and presence, while “Gabo” blended parts of her parents’ names. Their second daughter, Dashiel Edan, was born on April 1, 2015, with a name that also captured a unique style. *Dashiel” reportedly combined Dash with the biblical name Daniel. The couple’s third child, Osian Lark, was born on February 2, 2020, with a name rooted in Welsh tradition.
7. Apple Martin — Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Kid
Apple Martin became one of the most talked-about celebrity babies when her parents revealed her name in 2004. Gwyneth Paltrow explained that the name felt light, clean, and full of charm. Her then-husband, Chris Martin, supported the choice because he liked its simple, gentle sound. To date, Apple remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic and widely recognized unique baby names.
8. North West, Saint West, Chicago West, & Psalm West — Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West earned a reputation for choosing bold and memorable names for their four children. Their first child’s name, North West, born on June 15, 2013, immediately became a global talking point. Kim later explained the name represented “the highest point,” which reflected a positive meaning. North’s name marked the beginning of the couple’s love for striking names.
Their second child, Saint West, was born on December 5, 2015. His name reportedly symbolized gratitude after a difficult pregnancy. Chicago West followed on January 15, 2018, with the name chosen to honor Kanye West’s hometown. Their youngest child, Psalm West, born on May 10, 2019, was named in honor of faith and spirituality.
9. Moroccan — Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Kid
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, on April 30, 2011. While Monroe wasn’t strange, fans and media couldn’t help but wonder why the couple chose “Moroccan” for a name. Carey later clarified that the name choice came from the Moroccan-themed room in Mariah’s home. The room held sentimental value for the couple, and they felt it was honorable to name a child after it.
10. X Æ A-Xii — Elon Musk & Grimes’ Kid
The list would not be complete without Elon Musk’s weirdly unique name choice. When the couple introduced their son’s original name, X Æ A-12, in 2020, the announcement sparked widespread discussion because of its mix of letters, symbols, and numbers. Grimes explained that each part of the name held personal meaning tied to technology, love, and aviation. The name reflected the couple’s fascination with futuristic ideas and artistic expression.
Later that year, the couple changed the name to X Æ A-Xii to comply with California’s naming laws. While the pronunciation of the name was highly debated, Musk later clarified it. According to the billionaire, the name is pronounced as “X Ash A Twelve.” Although the name is unique in every sense, it reflects the liberties Hollywood celebrities take when naming their kids. Other notable, unique names not on the list include:
- Audio Science & Mortimer — Shannyn Sossamon’s kids
- Bear Blu — Alicia Silverstone
- Moxie CrimeFighter — Penn Jillette
- Zuma Nesta Rock — Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale‘s Kid
- Bear — Kate Winslet
- Sparrow James Midnight — Nicole Richie & Joel Madden
- Bronx Mowgli, Jagger Snow, & Ziggy Blue — Ashlee Simpson
- Exton, Avri Roel, & Indio Falconer — Robert Downey Jr.
- Raddix Chloe Wildflower & Cardinal — Cameron Diaz’s Kids
