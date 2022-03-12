10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zuleyka Rivera

Everyone is chatting about Zuleyka Rivera these days, and it has everything to do with her body. She recently shared a photo of herself in a revealing swimsuit, and the world has taken notice. While she’s clearly lovely, there is so much more to her than just her lovely face and her great body, and we thought we might take a moment to get to know the actress for her personality, her life, and the things she’s accomplished outside of working out and being blessed with great genes (not that any of that is a problem).
1. She’s an 80s Kid
She was born in the late 1980s, or the 1900s as my own children refer to those of us born in the 80s. Rivera was born on October 3, 1987, in a little area of Puerto Rico called Cayey. She grew up there, she is proud of her heritage, and her Puerto Rican heritage is something she values.
2. She’s From a Large Family
She was born and raised into a large family. Her mother and father have three kids of which she is the only daughter. She has two brothers whose names are Jerry and Jose. Jerry is a Junior named after their father.
3. She is a Beauty Queen
Prior to becoming a model and an actress, she was a beauty queen in her home country. She was a local pageant winner in her town, Salinas, and she went on from there to enter into large pageants. She was crowned Miss Salinas Teen in 2002. She was crowned Miss Salinas Universe in 2006, Miss Puerto Rico Universe in 2006, and she was Miss Universe in 2006. She is a major beauty queen.
4. She Was Young When She Won
She’s such a talented role model that she was chosen to represent the entire Universe in 2006 when she was only 18. She was a teenager who had only become a legal adult the same year, and she was chosen as Miss Universe. It was a massive honor for her, and it is one she will never forget.
5. She is a Brand Ambassador
It was 2018 when Eravos asked her to represent their brand. It’s a major brand that focuses on high-end diamond jewelry. This is the kind of ambassadorship that any young woman would be happy to take. Beautiful diamonds, her face out there for the world to see, and a job with them? It seems like a yes from most everyone.
6. She is a Mother
She is a mother, and she has one baby. Her baby isn’t such a baby anymore considering her son was born on February 18, 2012. In fact, her son recently celebrated his 10th birthday, which is a major deal to any child who is celebrating – the double digits.
7. She is Unmarried
Her son’s father is former Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea. Rivera began dating him sometime in 2010, and they announced they were expecting their first and only child in 2011. However, the couple called it quits in 2013. She released a statement about the end of their three-year relationship stating that her ex’s statement about their break-up was not entirely honest. She said, “as woman and mother, I gave all of me in exchange for our happiness,” is how she felt.
8. She Eats Frequently
As a woman with a great body, she is asked regularly what she does to keep her figure looking so good. She’s very honest about the fact that she is a small meal eater, and that she eats regularly every few hours. It works for her, but it’s important to discuss your own health with your medical professional to figure out the healthiest lifestyle changes for you.
9. She’s a Hardcore Athlete
She is always in the gym working out in a boot-camp style manner. She likes to lift weights and she likes to enjoy her cardio, and her workouts are never easy. She’s not someone who likes to sit back and allow her workouts to keep her feeling light and airy. She works hard for her body, and it shows. She shares her workout programs on a regular basis on her Instagram page, and anyone can follow along.
10. She is a Runner
When she’s not lifting weights or in the gym, she’s hitting the pavement. She’s a runner, and it shows. She knows that getting in a good workout no matter how quickly is good for both her body, her mind, and her emotional well-being. She highly recommends finding a way to work out daily, and keeping that up.