10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laurel Kate Anderson

If the name Laure Kate Anderson is unfamiliar to you, you are not alone. She’s the woman who is currently engaged to be married to a relatively new reality star. MTV brought us a new show called Buckhead Shore, and it’s all about some people who live together and party together all summer. Pat Muresan is one of the guys who star on the show, and Anderson is his lovely fiancé.
1. She’s Engaged
She’s the lovely woman who became engaged on New Years Day of 2022 to her fiancé. He’s a reality show star by the name of Pat, and they are exceptionally excited about their wedding. It’s going to be an event based on her life and the way she works, and we have a feeling that she’s just so much more than a little excited. She said she will never stop crying happy tears after he asked the big question.
2. She Works in the Bridal Industry
She is a bridal image consultant. While we might not all know what that means, we can imagine that it means she helps future brides look and feel amazing on their big day. Perhaps her work in the industry will mean her own wedding will be effortless and amazing.
3. She is a Makeup Artist
In addition to working as a bridal consultant, she is also a makeup artist. She works with major brands to promote their lines and their brands by providing makeup services to their models when needed. She’s got a lot going on in her life, but she never fails to keep her business running smoothly.
4. She is a New Mom
It turns out that she and her fiancé are not just newly engaged, they also have a new baby. They welcomed a child in April of 2022, and we can see they are so excited. They are the proud parents of a little boy whose name is Crew Beckham, and we cannot get over what a sweet name it is.
5. She is a Proud Mom
She may have only been doing this job for a few months now, but her entire life is all about her baby at the moment. She is clearly in love with his little self, and that’s how all moms should feel when they welcome their new baby into the world. She is not shy about sharing his photos and his life with the world, and we think it is adorable. They are clearly a sweet little family.
6. She Has a Following
She herself is not a reality television star, but that does not mean people don’t want to follow along on her journey. She has an impressive social media following on her Instagram page. More than 17.5k people follow her, and we imagine many of them are very much into her work as a makeup artist and a bridal consultant.
7. She’s From Atlanta
We imagine you knew this based on the fact that she is engaged to a reality star from Atlanta, but we thought we might point this out. She lives and works in the Atlanta area, and she does a lot of work with local brides and those who want to have a destination wedding in the area.
8. She is Close to Her Mother
First and foremost, her mother is the most beautiful woman. They are clearly close, and it warms our hearts to see their bond. She gave her mother a lovely tribute in June of this year when it was her birthday, and she calls her mother the greatest woman in the world. We love it, and we are here for it.
9. She Recently Lost Her Grandmother
It’s a difficult time when someone you love so much is gone, and she’s dealt with a hard loss this year. Her grandmother, her nana as she calls her, went home in March. She left for Heaven, which is a beautiful thing when you’ve lived a long and beautiful life, but it is so hard on those who are left behind. She shared a touching tribute to her grandmother on her social media pages, and we just know that it breaks her heart that her grandmother did not have the opportunity to meet her own baby when he was born.
10. She Loves to Travel
While she’s not doing it as much now that she has a newborn at home, we can see from her own social media accounts that she is a woman who does enjoy her travel. She is everywhere when she has a chance, and it shows. We love it.