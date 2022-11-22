Home
Would Kill Bill Vol. 3 Count as Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie?

Moviegoers worldwide are eagerly waiting for Quentin Tarantino to announce his final movie. What will it be called? What will it be about? Does he even know himself yet? Is he strategically building momentum for what will undoubtedly be one of cinema’s greatest finales? Will we get a Kill Bill sequel, and if so, will that count as his tenth and final movie? Let’s explore all of that a little bit…

Credit: Kill Bill Vol. 1 (BTS)

It’s been over three years since we had a movie from the master, Quentin Tarantino, after his critically acclaimed love letter to L.A., Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019. While he has kept himself busy releasing two books, a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his latest effort, Cinema Speculation, he is yet to divulge any specific information on his tenth and final movie. All we know is that he is dead set on stopping at ten movies and has stated that is why he is counting them down. While there has been speculation that he may direct a Star Trek movie, and he has expressed his interest in making Kill Bill Volume 3, it is unknown whether those films would serve as his final movie.

Considering Kill Bill Volume 1 and Kill Bill Volume 2 class as Tarantino’s 4th movie, if he added another and made it a trilogy, surely that would fall into that space also. Call it a technicality. It certainly seems he has ideas of where he would want to go with it as well. He has expressed interest in casting Uma Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke as a grown-up B.B., telling Variety, “I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, B.B., having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered.”

Credit: Maya Hawke in Stranger Things (Netflix)

With Maya Hawke fresh off the success of Stranger Things, she could bring a whole new generation to Tarantino’s violent, twisted world. And after starring in a small role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we can safely assume Tarantino has already talked to her on set and planted the seed about another Kill Bill in her head. Also, Uma and Quentin have patched things up after a falling-out over a nasty car accident on the set of Kill Bill Vol. 2. So it’s looking extremely likely that Uma could be wielding her Hattori Hanzo sword in no time.

While he seems in no rush to get his final movie made, having become a father recently, he is always shopping ideas around of what it could be. He has said that if he were to do a science fiction movie, it would be earthbound. He has expressed interest in rebooting franchises such as Rambo and The Exorcist and has prolifically talked about directing an R-rated Star Trek movie. It seems like the man is a little conflicted about what his final movie should be, and can you blame him? The pressure must be immense. To know exactly what movie should end your legendary run.

While directors such as Clint Eastwood and Woody Allen keep churning out movies well into their later years, Tarantino sees his work as a stamp in time. He wants to stop before he loses his spark, which he says happens to many directors once they get too carried away. Also, let’s face it, ten movies work the best for a boxset! This doesn’t mean we won’t see him explore other realms of entertainment, though. The man loves writing! He plans to write another novel and has stated that he has written an 8-part TV sT.V.ies. So maybe the two-time Oscar winner is biding his time until the perfect idea comes to him.

Whatever happens, movie fans will likely flock to the theaters anyway. He has said before that his final movie would be “epilogue-y,” telling The Hollywood Reporter, “If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story, and each film is like a train boxcar connected, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all. And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y.”

So here’s to hoping that Mr. Tarantino will close out with an epic finale and still deliver a new Kill Bill edition. As well as exercising his director chops with a remake or two perhaps? Now that’s not entirely unfathomable, as the movies he has been counting down are all movies he has written himself. Therefore, a director for hire entry may not class as his ten and out. Fingers crossed for the latter, as the movie industry isn’t ready to lose this man just yet!

