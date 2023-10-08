Zoe Kravitz’s Met Gala Dress Evolution: A Style Journey

Actress Zoe Kravitz needs no further introduction, as she has successfully made a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s the daughter of singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. While she lived under the shadow of her parents growing up, the pretty actress has proven she’s no Nepo baby.
Kravitz, who’s also a singer and model, has earned a reputation as one of Met Gala’s best-dressed celebrities. Since her first appearance at the Met Gala, she has become a style icon for fashion lovers, fans, and colleagues. Here’s a look at Zoe Kravitz’s Met Gala dress style evolution.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2008 Met Gala
About half a decade before she made her first Met Gala debut in 2008 as a celebrity, Zoe Kravitz attended the Met Gala with her father, Lenny Kravitz, in 2004. Zoe Kravitz immediately caught the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike with her stunning, breathtaking gown. With the year’s theme as Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, Kravitz arrived wearing a long, velvet, sea green gown. She complimented it with a tasseled feather boa and a signature hairstyle.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2010 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz made an entrance into the 2010 Gala with American designer Alexander Wang. With the year’s theme as American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity, Kravitz stood out with her sophisticated, chic look. Styled by Alexander Wang, Kravitz wore a sleeveless white top on black palazzo pants. She accessorized with a black, leathered clutch purse.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2014 Met Gala
Anyone who followed her style through her previous Met Gala appearances would immediately recognize a bold change in her outfit. The 2014 Met Gala’s theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion. Honoring the English-American fashion designer Charles James, Kravitz appeared wearing a short blonde hairstyle and a beautiful thigh-high split Michael Kors gown. She matched it with a shining bracelet, bangles, and a black purse.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2015 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz made an appearance in the next Met Gala, themed, China: Through the Looking Glass. Styled by Alexander Wang, Kravitz wore a custom chainmail, semi-sheer dress. She completed the long-length dress with a braided hairstyle.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2016 Met Gala
If ever anyone doubted Zoe Kravitz’s evolving fashion style, the 2016 Gala cleared it all! The year’s theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Styled by Valentino, Kravitz was among the top-styled stars of the night. She sported a gothic-fairy look by combining a black mini-dress and an attached bow at the back. She finished the look with hot, black, tulle heels and an embroidered masquerade mask.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2017 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz came out in pink for the 2017 Gala. She wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress. The strapless, long train dress had a beautifully attached black ruffle trim at the bust. With no neck or wrist jewelry, Kravitz topped the dress with a short, blonde hairstyle. The 2017 Met Gala theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2018 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz’s 2018 Met Gala dress took high-slit dresses to a whole new level. It was the first time Kravitz would wear Saint Laurent, and she was definitely glad she did. One side of the lace, black dress is long-sleeved, while the other is left sleeveless. Besides a band on the waist and a busy hold, Kravitz’s right-hand side is slit from top to bottom. The actress took the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, to a new level.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2019 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz returned to the Gala the next year, also wearing Saint Laurent. Over the years, Kravitz’s fashion tastes have gotten bolder and eccentric. The long, black dress may appear simple at first, but a closer look reveals its breathtaking craftsmanship. The dress stood out with its open heart-shaped design in the chest area, matched with her cornrow hairstyle. Kravitz accessorized with silver earrings and bracelets.
Zoe Kravitz At The 2021 Met Gala
The 2021 Met Gala was themed In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Making her third consecutive appearance wearing Saint Laurent, Zoe Kravitz’s dress became one of the most talked about at the event. While it isn’t the first time Kravitz was wearing a sheer metal dress, this one was most revealing. Underneath the dress, she wore a crystal-embellished thong. Her dress was criticized for its nude appearance, quickly going viral on the internet. As a consistent head-turner, there were lots of expectations for what she would wear to the 2023 Met Gala. Although seen in New York City days before the event, surprisingly, Zoe Kravitz did not attend.