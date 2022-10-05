Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 Look Shows Off Her Evolving Style

It’s often easy to forget that Billie Eilish is only 20. She’s so young, but she’s been around long enough to establish a career, a sense of style, and a reputation among peers. For example, Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 look was one to remember. The young star is only 20, but she’s already honing in on her personal sense of style like it is her job. Of course, it is a part of her job. She’s an entertainer. Whether she likes it or not, her fans look up to her as an example of fashion and as a peer, and she’s certainly setting the stage as far as her ensembles go. What should we know about Billie Eilish and her sense of style as it has changed over the years?
Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 Dress
When we met Billie Eilish, she was only 14. It was the year 2015. She was born on December 18, 2001, which means she was still so young when she broke out as a major star. She was an instant star, and it was mostly because of her singing abilities. However, her very personal sense of style also made headlines, and it had people looking twice.
It was Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 look, however, that had fans really taking note of how much the star’s style has changed since she was a young teen. Her gown was beautiful, and it was all environmentally friendly. The young star chose classic couture. She wore a Gucci gown with a corset, but she had a few demands on her look. She wasn’t wearing anything that anyone else had, and she wasn’t going to stand a dress that wasn’t completely upcycled. Being eco-friendly was more important to her than anything, and she brought the look with absolute divinity.
Her look was inspired heavily by the Marilyn Monroe gown. That gown was, incidentally, worn by none other than Kim Kardashian, who lost 16 pounds in a matter of three weeks on a strict diet – and a bad-for-you fad diet. The theme for the gala was gilded glamour, and Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 look was everything gilded glamour. “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said of her gorgeous gown.
Billie Eilish Has Already Been to the Met Gala Once
If you thought Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2022 gown was her first one, you are mistaken. The young star went to the gala in 2021, too, and she showed out for that one as well. In fact, she took a lot of inspiration from Marilyn Monroe for that one, too. She wore Oscar de la Renta in 2021. The gown came completed with a train, and she was a winning contender that year, too. She seems to have the Met Gala in the bag.
Billie Eilish’s Younger Looks
One thing that always sets her apart from the crowd is her unique sense of style. She’s not worried about trends. She’s worried only about how she feels in an outfit, and she is not concerned with anyone else. One thing she is big on is her hair. She’s been rocking black hair with neon green roots for many years now. So long, in fact, that it’s almost become her signature look. She’s not deviated from the look in some time, and it’s caused a lot of drama that she did. Though, let us not forget that she’s had other colors in her hair, too. It’s just the green, and the black seems to be the biggest and boldest, and they’ve become her signatures.
She Loves Designers
While she may have spent years working the red carpet and the stage in her oversized clothing that didn’t always come across as deliberate or appealing, she always liked what she liked. She is a big fan of big designers. She likes the classic logos, too. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel are among her favorite fashion houses, and it shows. However, she’s taken a slight deviation in her style in 2022. She’s still known for her big, baggy looks. However, she’s shown up more than a few times in things a little more fitted, a lot more glam, and a little less baggy.
She’ll Continue to Evolve
Though she’s continued to keep a pretty specific track with her fashion over the years, she’s only 20. Billie Eilish will not stick with the same look for the rest of her life. In fact, she’ll very likely put herself in a situation in which she is going to have to focus on evolving, and it will work for her. She’s young, and she will figure it out.