8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz

Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz, has been making waves in the industry for a few years now, growing in leaps and bounds year after year. Born into a famous entertainment couple, Kravitz is also a model and singer who has made a name for herself with her talent, beauty, and unique style. In this article, we will take a closer look at eight facts you didn’t know about Zoe Kravitz.
From her early days growing up in a creative household to her breakthrough roles in blockbuster movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Zoe Kravitz has become a more prominent figure in Hollywood. But there is much more to this talented actress than meets the eye, and we are excited to explore some lesser-known facts about her life, career, and personality. So, whether you are a die-hard Zoe Kravitz fan or just curious to learn more about this rising star, keep reading to discover interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about her.
1. Zoe Kravitz Is Of Jewish Descent
One interesting fact about Zoe Kravitz is that she is of Jewish descent. Her father, Lenny Kravitz, is of African American and Jewish heritage, while her mother, Lisa Bonet, is of African American and Jewish Russian ancestry. This unique mix of cultures and traditions has undoubtedly influenced the actress’ upbringing and identity. Kravitz has also been vocal about the importance of embracing diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood. She has spoken out against the lack of representation for people of color and has used her platform to amplify the voices of marginalized communities.
2. Jason Momoa Is The Father Of Her Half Siblings
Zoe Kravitz has half-siblings who were fathered by actor Jason Momoa. Momoa was married to her mother, Lisa Bonet, and together they have two children, a daughter named Lola and a son named Nakoa-Wolf. Zoe Kravitz and Jason Momoa have developed a close relationship over the years, with Kravitz even referring to him as her “papa bear” on social media. Despite the unconventional nature of their family dynamic, Kravitz and her half-siblings have a strong bond that is built on love, respect, and shared experiences.
3. Zoe Kravitz Began Acting At The Age of 19
Despite growing up in a family of actors and musicians, Kravitz didn’t launch her career until she turned 19. she initially wanted to be a musician but was swayed after she was offered a small role in the 2007 romantic comedy No Reservations. Kravitz’s early acting career consisted of small roles in independent films and TV shows, but she quickly made a name for herself with her talent and charisma. Her breakthrough role came in 2011 when she starred in the critically acclaimed film X-Men: First Class. Since then, she has gone on to star in a variety of high-profile projects, including the HBO series Big Little Lies and The Batman.
4. She Has Been In Two Bands
In addition to her successful acting career, Zoe Kravitz is also a talented musician. She has been involved in two bands, both of which showcase her unique vocal style and musical abilities. Her first foray into music came in 2009 when she formed the indie rock band Elevator Fightwith her friend Joe Baldacci. The band released their debut album, Part One, in 2009 and went on to perform at several music festivals and venues. In 2013, Kravitz formed the band Lolawolf with producer Jimmy Giannopoulos and drummer James Levy. The band’s music is a fusion of electronic, hip-hop, and alternative rock, and is heavily influenced by Kravitz’s personal experiences and emotions.
5. Zoe Kravitz Starred in Jay-Z’s “I Know” Music Video in 2008
Kravitz has been involved in the music industry in various ways throughout her career, including starring in music videos. One of her earliest music video appearances was in Jay-Z‘s 2008 hit single I Know. In the video, Kravitz played the role of Jay-Z’s love interest. A rising star at the time, the music video helped establish her as a talent to watch out for in the entertainment industry.
6. She Was Married to Karl Glusman for Two Years
Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman for two years. The couple first met in 2016 and got engaged in February 2018. They tied the knot in June of the same year in a private ceremony at Kravitz’s father’s eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion in Paris. In December 2020, news broke that Kravitz had filed for divorce from Glusman after two years of marriage. While neither party has spoken publicly about the reason for their split, Kravitz has remained focused on her work and personal growth in the aftermath of the divorce.
7. Zoe Kravitz Has Nearly 20 Tattoos
Kravitz is known for her unique sense of style and her love of body art. She has nearly 20 tattoos scattered throughout her body. Her tattoos range from small, delicate designs to larger, more intricate pieces, and each one holds a special meaning for the actress. Her tattoos also include nods to her family, with a “Noël” tattoo on her wrist in honor of her mother Lisa Bonet, and a tattoo of a “Y” on her finger in honor of her father Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz’s tattoos have become an integral part of her personal style and her identity as an artist.
8. She Has Apeared In Several Superhero Franchises
Kravitz has appeared in a few superhero franchises, showcasing her range as an actress. Her first in the superhero genre was in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class, in which she played the mutant Angel Salvadore. Kravitz’s most recent superhero role was in the 2021 film The Batman, in which she played the iconic character of Catwoman. An interesting fact about Zoe Kravitz is that she also portrayed a different version of Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie. Her portrayal of the famous comic book character in The Batman was widely praised by fans and critics alike, showcasing her ability to bring depth and complexity to her roles.
