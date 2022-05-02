10 Things You Didn’t Know about William Gao

William Gao is not a household name. He is not someone you will instantly recognize when you see him or hear his voice, but that is not going to last much longer. He’s a young actor who is taking part in a new show on Netflix, and he is going to change his life with the role he is playing. Netflix allowed the actors to announce their roles on the show “Heartstopper,” back in November of 2021, and now Gao is showing up more and more in the press. He is being called a breakout star, which is a huge deal. The press loves this young man, and now the world wants to know as much as possible. Who is he? Where did he come from? What is his story? He’s killing it, and he is making big things happen for himself. Right now, we have everything we were able to dig up on this private young man.
1. He is English
Not many people realize he is from England. He was born and raised in South London. His home was in Croydon. He was educated there, too. We don’t know much about his childhood or what he was into growing up. However, we do know that he was born on February 20, 2003.
2. He is a Theater Actor
He first began acting in theater productions. He was part of the National Youth Theater. He was accepted into the theater when he was only 16. It was 2019, and that is a huge deal for a child that age to find himself in the midst of that kind of exciting career change.
3. He Signed with an Agent
Following his childhood, he knew he wanted to act. He was a young man who graduated from the Trinity School as a teen, and that is when he sought out an agent. He signed with the Curtis Brown Group. It was a wise decision.
4. He is a Musician
On top of being a talented actor, he’s also a talented musician. Many people are unaware of the fact that he is a talented musician, but the fact that he is part of a band does speak for itself. His band is the Wasia Project.
5. He’s Been on Social Media a Long Time
He began posting on social media long before he was famous. He was only 12 when he first obtained his own Instagram account, in fact. He’s been online since 2015, and he tends to post a lot of selfies. However, his page has transitioned into much of the work he is doing now. He promotes it regularly, and he’s excited about it.
6. He’s a Netflix Star
The biggest thing to happen to him professionally is his new role in a new Netflix series. It’s called Heartstopper, and it’s an LGBT show in which he plays Tao Xu. He is said to shine in this role, and many fans are excited to tune in and to see what he has to offer.
7. He is Very Private
If there is one thing we know about this man, it’s very little. He’s exceptionally private. He doesn’t even use captions on most of his photos online. When he does, it might be an emoji or one simple word – but he uses very little. He is just private. He keeps to himself. He doesn’t share much. He’s quiet.
8. He Appreciates Art
This young man does appreciate art at its best. He does share art on his social media platforms, and he does seem to have a very special appreciation for it when he does. He’s appears to have an eye for more abstract pieces, which is lovely.
9. He is Fashionable
He’s a man who is into fashion, and he has some serious style. He wears a lot of things most young men would not wear, and most of that is for his work. However, he manages to find a way to rock whatever he’s dressed in whether its his own clothes or something he is wearing for a fashion collaboration. He clearly has style, which is not something you can say about everyone.
10. He is Not Super Active Online
We did mention he’s been online since 2015, but did we mention he’s not overly active on the internet? He’s a man who has 63 photos on his Instagram feed. We did tell you he’s private, and that amounts to only a 5-6 photos a year on average that he posts online.