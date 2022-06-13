10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joel Kim Booster

He was born with the name Kim Joonmin, but he was adopted and given the name Joel Alexander Kim Booster, and that is how his friends know him as an actor. This is a man who is seriously talented, who is doing big things, and who can be seen on Hulu in the film Fire Island. If you don’t know much about the actor, it’s time to get to know him because it’s only a matter of time before he is a household name.
1. He’s an Actor
His job is that of an actor, but it is also important to mention that he is also a comedian. He writes, too, and he does a little bit of everything. He’s quite talented, and that is why he continues to land roles bigger than the one he played before, and it’s been great for his career.
2. He’s From South Korea
He was born in a place called Jeju Island, which is located in South Korea. However, he did not grow up on the island. He doesn’t even have any memories of being there because he was quite literally only born there and then taken to Illinois to live with his parents where he was raised. He was in South Korea for only a few months.
3. He’s an 80s Baby
He was born in the 80s, and that feels important. He did not grow up in the decade, though. He was born in the late 80s on February 29, 1988. In fact, that date of birth means he’s only 8 at the moment. He was born on Leap Day of 1988, and there have only been 8 leap days since, so he’s been celebrating the other birthdays either the day before or the day after.
4. He is Adopted
It’s important to mention that the reason his family moved him from South Korea to Plainfield, Illinois, is because he’s adopted. His mom and dad adopted him as an infant, and they brought him home with them. In fact, he says he didn’t even know for a long time he was Asian.
5. He Was Largely Homeschooled
His adoptive parents are white. They are also a religious family who decided to homeschool their son. He did not attend regular school until he was 16, and that was his own first experience being around people who are not religious. It was a huge change for him, and it was one that was interesting to say the least. Being homeschooled and spending so much time in church as a child did not allow him much exposure to the world.
6. He Kept His Sexuality Private
He grew up gay, and he knew it. He has joked in the past that he was aware of his sexuality before he was aware of his nationality and ethnicity, but it really does mean that he’s known most of his life that he is gay. However, he never said anything to his adoptive parents. They did find out, though – and it was because he used his diary to write about it.
7. He Went to College
He left home before he graduated high school, and he lived with friends on their couches until it was time for him to move on and head to college. He obtained his degree from Millikin University. He has a bachelor’s degree in theater.
8. He Went to Work in Chicago
Following his college days, he headed straight to Chicago. The theater scene there is a big one, and he was hopeful. However, he knew he had to make ends meet, too, so he went to work. He got a job working as a copywriter. He also began working in the theater, writing jokes, and doing anything he could to get his foot in the door.
9. He Lives with Bipolar Disorder
Something that has been weighing heavily on him for many years is his health. He’s a man with bipolar disorder, which is a difficult diagnosis to live with. Essentially, this means that he lives with periods of extreme depression, periods of almost manic happiness and it can be overwhelming when it’s not being managed carefully.
10. He is Doing Big Things
His career has been a smashing success for many years now. It began with a set on Conan. It turned into a set on Comedy Central. That led to roles on television and in movies. Now he is starring in the Hulu film called Fire Island, and things could not be going better for him.