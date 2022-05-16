Will Roman Reigns ever be a Great Actor?

Time passes kind of quickly when people aren’t watching since if anyone’s paying attention, Roman Reigns first came on the scene back in 2010 when he signed with WWE and started to develop himself as one of the many new wrestlers that are always coming and going in the business. It took a while for Roman to see his star rise, but the most effective gimmick that brought him into the eyes of the masses was his role in The Shield along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. As The Shield, the three men managed to create a great impact in the WWE that was felt by many of the superstars for a while. But, like all gimmicks, it ran its course after a while, and with Rollins’ ‘betrayal’ of the group, the three men parted ways and started to do their own thing. Reigns would eventually become the ‘Big Dog’ and go so far as to challenge the Undertaker. The biggest issue of his career is that there are a lot of fans that haven’t thought that he’s ever been an effective character, that he’s been wasted.
Others tend to think that he’s been a great influence on the WWE and that he’s been one of those that have helped to carry the company for a while now, and despite the negative feedback that’s come along, Reigns has still been pushed as a big deal and as a champion, even after he turned heel. His future in the WWE however might eventually run its course, or perhaps be put on hold a time or two since it does sound as though Reigns will be trying to make his way into the Hollywood scene to see how he might fare on the big or small screen. He’s already ventured into acting for a couple of minor appearances, but to think of what he might be able to do is kind of interesting since there’s a good chance that he might do something great eventually.
At this time, Reigns has risen to the top of the business as he’s currently the unified champion, so it’s fair to think of what he might be planning to do. He’s captured several championships, he’s won several awards, he’s gained a loyal following, and he’s been at the top of the mountain a few times, so it’s fair to say that his career in the WWE has been highly successful. One thing that can be said is that he’s not like his cousin, as there is only one Rock/Dwayne Johnson, but one has to remember that even Johnson didn’t burst onto the scene without a few difficulties in his movie career. If anyone recalls, The Scorpion King might have been a box office success, but the critics blasted it even if they gave it a decent rating. The point is that even with the appearances he’s made, it’s fair to think that if Reigns does make his way into the movies, it’s likely that it will take a while for him to truly get his bearings. As an action star, it does feel that he’ll be a passable presence that can work his way up and become someone that people will find is more enjoyable than they’re ready to believe.
He’s already had a strong showing in the Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, as Mateo Hobbs, but even this was kind of a blip compared to what he appears to want in the future. One thing that can be said about wrestlers that do their best to make their way into Hollywood is that they do have a bit of an edge since they are a part of a show that encourages them to act with every show. But the trick is this: not all of them are naturals at it. Some wrestlers can barely act when they’re in the ring, let alone anywhere else, and plenty of them have tried to act, to no avail. From Hulk Hogan and several people from his era to Dwayne Johnson, Steve Austin, and many others, the effort of breaking into Hollywood has been made again and again. But while some wrestlers find moderate to great success, several of them have flopped in a big way since Randy Orton has made the attempt, as has Dolph Ziggler and many others. The fact is that not all of them are cut out for it.
Believing that Roman Reigns can accomplish this isn’t too hard since as far as his size and ferocity it’s fair to think that he could become an action star without too much difficulty. But his acting skills might need to improve a bit as the days go on. It does sound as though he wants to make this work, and that he might be thinking of banking his future on this. It also feels as though he might be weighing his options at the moment, but when it does happen, it will no doubt be the natural progression that he’s been waiting for.