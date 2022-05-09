Why WWE’s Recent Firing Of NXT Stars Shows The Company’s Lack Of Patience And Intelligence

Once again, a new set of talents were released from WWE. Now, I want to make this clear, this isn’t a hit piece condemning the company for firing people. Unfortunately, in the world of business, people get fired. It sucks and I hope every man or woman released from the company bounces back in another promotion in some type of way. However, this article will criticize the reported level of thinking when it comes to WWE’s recent string of firings. Fine, Vince McMahon wants to get rid of talents like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, or Eva Marie then from a business standpoint it’s understandable. At the end of the day, these guys and girls weren’t bringing the value necessary that WWE was looking for. Was there a place in the company for those names mentioned above? Definitely! Eva Marie could’ve served as a valet to enhance a talent’s act if creative didn’t feel she was good enough as an in-ring competitor. Karrion Kross could’ve been sent back down to NXT. Had Vince McMahon and creative actually paid attention to his run down in the developmental brand then they wouldn’t have messed him up in the first place because his gimmick was already WWE perfect.
Keith Lee just never seemed to fit what the company was really looking for. Again, he could’ve been sent back down to NXT like Kross, so they can develop a character that Vince would use on the main roster. However, what’s done is done with them. The recent firing of guys like Samoa Joe or William Regal is alarming on the other hand. Both men are veterans in this business, and you mean to tell me that they have no value within the company? These guys could’ve not only given valuable advice to the next generation of stars but showcased the proper tools necessary for the incoming rookies. Again though, WWE is a successful global brand and despite the release of Samoa Joe and William Regal, that won’t change anything soon. However, the mindset of WWE’s recent releases is baffling, that includes some of the more unknown talents.
The biggest name to be released from the list was Dakota Kai. An excellent worker who showcased that she could be a great heel or babyface. The former NXT star seemed primed for the main roster several times throughout the last year, but reportedly, Vince McMahon didn’t have any interest in her. The reasoning is currently unknown. Given the lack of depth on both RAW and Smackdown, it’s actually stunning that the talented Kai wasn’t brought up in some capacity. Charlotte, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, and Asuka on top is getting tiresome, and the company desperately needed new blood to infuse energy in the division, especially on Smackdown. Exactly what was Vince McMahon looking for? It couldn’t have been talent. Omos is a horrendous wrestler on the main roster, yet he’s getting a big push because he’s tall. At the very least, Kai could’ve been a big part of NXT by being an in-ring general for names like Lash Legend or Nikita Lyons. The same thing could be said about Dexter Lumis. The purpose of NXT is help develop fresh talent who don’t come from an indie background. Green vs. Green isn’t going to help anyone get over. The reason Bron Breakker has done so well is due to the fact that he’s facing veterans like Tomasso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.
The company is getting valuable names who could’ve contributed to aiding the future. The decision to get rid of Parker Boudreaux was an odd one. First, he was put on television without being ready. To play devil’s advocate, it’s understandable if he wasn’t progressing fast enough; however, the company has to understand that just because you hire a successful athlete from one sport, it doesn’t mean they will instantly get it. Not everyone is Ronda Rousey. WWE should allow a lengthy amount of time but given the report edict that officials want to see progress within 90 days, then it doesn’t seem that will be the case. Of course, that’s a very vague statement, and progress could simply mean anything. I doubt that officials are expecting them to wrestle like Bret Hart or Daniel Bryan within 9o days. The issue is that WWE seems to be impatient when it comes to these new recruits. Had this been experienced independent veterans then these rules would’ve been acceptable. But exactly what’s the rush in trying to speed up the progress? Granted, if someone doesn’t get the basics within a year then it’s understandable to not waste any more time with said talent, which is likely what happened on Harland’s end. Still, WWE is limiting their future by getting rid of the names that could help the next generation progress and being too impatient with their in-ring skills moving forward. The company has been recklessly releasing names that could’ve been beneficial for the brand in the long run, but who would want to join WWE if they’re not given a decent chance to succeed?